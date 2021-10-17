CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Update 17 October, 2021 - Russian Crew Lands Safely

Cover picture for the articleRussian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos and Russian actress Yulia Peresild and Russian producer-director Klim Shipenko landed on Earth at 12:35 a.m. EDT Sunday,. October 17 in Kazakhstan (10:35 a.m. Kazakhstan time), southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan. The trio departed the International Space Station in their Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft...

Space.com

Hear sounds from Mars captured by NASA's Perseverance rover

After the Perseverance mission picked up five hours from sounds on Mars, engineers are starting to get a sense of how the Red Planet sounds different from Earth. NASA now has a website filling up with Martian audio, ranging from wind gusts to the sounds of rover driving as it seeks spots to hunt for the signs of life on the Red Planet. In March, we even heard its laser "snapping" (sadly, no pew-pew noise was evident.)
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

NASA comes one step closer to Artemis I launch

The most ambitious mission that NASA has undertaken in decades is Artemis I. NASA confirmed this week that the Orion capsule that one day all astronauts to the moon and perhaps beyond was lifted and placed atop its massive SLS rocket in preparation for launch. The capsule was lifted into the air to attach to the top of the rocket within the Vehicle Assembly Building.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bizjournals

Lockheed Martin, Nanoracks and Voyager partner to put a commercial space station in orbit

Denver-area companies Lockheed Martin Space and Voyager Space Holdings are teaming up to establish an orbiting commercial space station by 2027, the second such project being pursued by local businesses. The Jefferson County-based Lockheed division and Houston-based Nanoracks, a subsidiary that’s majority owned by Denver-based Voyager Space Holdings, plan to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
First movie in space filmed by Russians in Space Station

A Russian film crew has returned to Earth from the International Space Station after spending two weeks filming the first movie shot in space. Russian space agency Roscosmos said the Soyuz MS-18 space capsule carrying actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko safely landed in western Kazakhstan. Footage captured by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Rocket Lab CEO on Solar Sail Launch With NASA

Space exploration is also getting a boost amid all the excitement surrounding space tourism. Satellite launch service provider Rocket Lab secured a partnership with NASA this month to develop a solar sail launch for deep space or interplanetary exploration purposes. Founder and CEO Peter Beck joined Cheddar to discuss the details of the technology and the timeline for launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Space Station forced into emergency procedures after Russian module suddenly blasts it out of orbit

The International Space Station was moved out of orbit after a Russian spacecraft unexpectedly fired its thrusters on Friday.“During the Soyuz MS-18 engines testing, the station’s orientation was impacted. As a result, the International Space Station orientation was temporarily changed”, Roscosmos said in a statement.“The station’s orientation was swiftly recovered due to the actions of the ISS Russian Segment Chief Operating Control Group specialists. The station and the crew are in no danger.”The Soyuz module had been docked to the ISS since April when Russian astronaut Oleg Novitsky performed the test, theNew York Times reported. When the test was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA puts out new spacecraft and space suit call for ISS and beyond

NASA is putting out a call for more astronaut shuttles, expanding the Commercial Crew program with additional missions beyond those already agreed with SpaceX and Boeing. The request for “safe, reliable, and cost-effective human space transportation services to and from the International Space Station” comes as the US space agency looks ahead to the future of the ISS and, beyond … Continue reading
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Space Exploration#European Space Agency#Space Research#Nasa Space Station#Russian#Gagarin#Jaxa#Spacex#Commercial Crew Program#American
NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List # #972 22 October 2021 (Space Life Science Research Results)

SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists are distributed via listserv and are available on the NASA Task Book website at https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/Publication/spaceline.cfm. Please send any correspondence to Shawna Byrd, SPACELINE Current Awareness Senior Editor, SPACELINE@nasaprs.com. In case you missed it: Medical Xpress, a web-based medical and health news service that is part of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA Completes Mega-Moon Rocket Stacking, Invites Media to Learn More

NASA has completed stacking of the agency’s mega-Moon rocket and spacecraft that will launch the next generation of deep space operations, including Artemis missions on and around the Moon. Engineers and technicians successfully secured the Orion spacecraft atop the fully assembled Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida just before midnight Oct. 21.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA Invites Media to Launch of IXPE Mission to Study X-rays in Space

Media accreditation is open for the upcoming launch of NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission, which will measure polarized X-rays from exotic cosmic objects, such as black holes and neutron stars, to better understand these types of phenomena and extreme environments. IXPE is scheduled to launch no earlier than...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA Smdph Commercial Lunar Payload Services Workshop Report

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recently issued a report summarizing the discussion from the March 2021 Commercial Lunar Payload Services Workshop, hosted by The Committee on Biological and Physical Sciences in Space. This report may be of interest to researchers who are preparing white papers for the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA Challenges Students to Design Moon-Digging Robots

NASA seeks young engineers to help design a new robot concept for an excavation mission on the Moon. The Lunabotics Junior Contest is open to K-12 students in U.S. public and private schools, as well as home-schoolers. The competition, which is a collaboration between NASA and Future Engineers, asks students...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Blue Canyon Technologies Delivers the First of Four CubeSats to NASA’s Ames Research Center for Starling Technology Demonstration

Small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider Blue Canyon Technologies LLC ("BCT" or "Blue Canyon"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, delivered the first of four 6U CubeSats to NASA's Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley. The CubeSats will support a technology demonstration called Starling. NASA’s Small Spacecraft Technology program within the agency’s Space Technology Mission Directorate funds the demonstration. Under the current contract agreement, in addition to designing and manufacturing the spacecraft buses, BCT will also provide engineering and support to Starling mission operations for the four flight-qualified 6U CubeSats.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Final Stacking Of The Artemis 1 SLS

Final stacking operations for NASA's mega-Moon rocket are underway inside the Vehicle Assembly Building. The Orion spacecraft is being lifted onto the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the Artemis I mission. Engineers and technicians with Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) and Jacobs attached the spacecraft to one of the five overhead cranes inside the building and began lifting it a little after midnight EDT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Introducing the NASA Webb Blog

This is it! It is less than two months until the Webb telescope finally launches, and we couldn’t be more excited. Webb is NASA’s next flagship observatory and a technological marvel, more than twenty years in the making. It has just arrived in Kourou, French Guiana – home to Europe’s Spaceport facility and our upcoming launch site. (More on that next week, including some amazing photos and video footage!)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hearing: International Collaboration and Competition in Space: Oversight of NASA’s Role and Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Chair of the Subcommittee on Space and Science, will convene a subcommittee hearing titled “International Collaboration and Competition in Space: Oversight of NASA’s Role and Programs” at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 21, 2021. The United States has long been the global leader in space exploration and has benefitted from robust, peaceful international collaboration. This hearing will examine required actions, particularly at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), to promote U.S. civil and commercial space sector competitiveness, attract and maintain strong global partnerships, and preserve U.S. space leadership in the wake of rising international competition. Topics such as International Space Station extension, commercial low-Earth orbit (LEO) development, and requirements to execute NASA’s Artemis program, to include needed updates to authorizing legislation, will be considered.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Opened-out 'FlatSat' For CubeSat Testing

ESA's latest CubeSat mission is destined to never leave the ground. Instead it is doing its duty as an opened-out 'FlatSat' - with its interlinked subsystems spread out across a table at the Agency's Data Systems and Microelectronics Laboratory at its ESTEC technical centre in the Netherlands. "This dissembled CubeSat...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Coverage Set for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 Briefings, Events, Broadcasts

NASA will provide coverage of the upcoming prelaunch and launch activities for the agency’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission with astronauts to the International Space Station. This is the third crew rotation mission with astronauts on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and the fourth flight with astronauts, including the Demo-2 test flight, as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

