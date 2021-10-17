CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

This Week at NASA - A Trojan Asteroids Mission Launch and More

SpaceRef
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first mission to the Trojan asteroids, a prelaunch milestone for our Artemis I...

spaceref.com

Space.com

Hear sounds from Mars captured by NASA's Perseverance rover

After the Perseverance mission picked up five hours from sounds on Mars, engineers are starting to get a sense of how the Red Planet sounds different from Earth. NASA now has a website filling up with Martian audio, ranging from wind gusts to the sounds of rover driving as it seeks spots to hunt for the signs of life on the Red Planet. In March, we even heard its laser "snapping" (sadly, no pew-pew noise was evident.)
ASTRONOMY
Popular Science

A newly discovered planet orbiting a dead star offer a glimpse of Earth’s future

A team of astronomers found the remains of a dead star, known as a white dwarf, with a surviving exoplanet that resembles Jupiter. The team used a technique called microlensing, in which astronomers wait for two stars to line up perfectly as viewed from Earth and watch to see how the light from the distant star is bent by the gravitational pull of the closer one.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

NASA puts out new spacecraft and space suit call for ISS and beyond

NASA is putting out a call for more astronaut shuttles, expanding the Commercial Crew program with additional missions beyond those already agreed with SpaceX and Boeing. The request for “safe, reliable, and cost-effective human space transportation services to and from the International Space Station” comes as the US space agency looks ahead to the future of the ISS and, beyond … Continue reading
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

International Space Station forced into emergency procedures after Russian module suddenly blasts it out of orbit

The International Space Station was moved out of orbit after a Russian spacecraft unexpectedly fired its thrusters on Friday.“During the Soyuz MS-18 engines testing, the station’s orientation was impacted. As a result, the International Space Station orientation was temporarily changed”, Roscosmos said in a statement.“The station’s orientation was swiftly recovered due to the actions of the ISS Russian Segment Chief Operating Control Group specialists. The station and the crew are in no danger.”The Soyuz module had been docked to the ISS since April when Russian astronaut Oleg Novitsky performed the test, theNew York Times reported. When the test was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Created a Supernova Reaction on Earth Using a Radioactive Beam

For the first time, physicists have been able to directly measure one of the ways exploding stars forge the heaviest elements in the Universe. By probing an accelerated beam of radioactive ions, a team led by physicist Gavin Lotay of the University of Surrey in the UK observed the proton-capture process thought to occur in core-collapse supernovae. Not only have scientists now seen how this happens in detail, the measurements are allowing us to better understand the production and abundances of mysterious isotopes called p-nuclei. On the most basic level, stars can be thought of as the element factories of the Universe. Until...
ASTRONOMY
iHeartRadio

This Week's Weird News 10/22/21

A video of a 'ghost' removing a dog's collar, a man with a cell phone in his stomach for six months, and a breathtaking supernova remnant that resembles Pac-Man were among the strange, unusual, and enlightening stories to cross our desk this week.
TV & VIDEOS
Audacy

LISTEN: NASA releases audio recorded on Mars

After years of exploring the dusty Red Planet, NASA has widely disseminated photos and video footage capturing Mars’ desert-like terrain. Now, to go with the visuals, we can listen to what the planet sounds like as well. NASA’s latest mission on Mars with the Perseverance rover has recorded nearly five...
ASTRONOMY
Cheddar News

Rocket Lab CEO on Solar Sail Launch With NASA

Space exploration is also getting a boost amid all the excitement surrounding space tourism. Satellite launch service provider Rocket Lab secured a partnership with NASA this month to develop a solar sail launch for deep space or interplanetary exploration purposes. Founder and CEO Peter Beck joined Cheddar to discuss the details of the technology and the timeline for launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Completes Mega-Moon Rocket Stacking, Invites Media to Learn More

NASA has completed stacking of the agency’s mega-Moon rocket and spacecraft that will launch the next generation of deep space operations, including Artemis missions on and around the Moon. Engineers and technicians successfully secured the Orion spacecraft atop the fully assembled Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida just before midnight Oct. 21.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Astronomers Provide A Field Guide To Exoplanets Known As Hot Jupiters

This artist’s impression shows a hot Jupiter planet orbiting close to one of the stars in the rich old star cluster Messier 67, located between 2,500 and 3,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation of Cancer (The Crab). CREDIT ESO/L. Calçada. Hot Jupiters - giant gas planets that race around...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

No Transits of Proxima Centauri Planets inHigh-Cadence TESS Data

Emily A. Gilbert, Thomas Barclay, Ethan Kruse, Elisa V. Quintana, Lucianne M. Walkowicz. Proxima Centauri is our nearest stellar neighbor and one of the most well-studied stars in the sky. In 2016, a planetary companion was detected through radial velocity measurements. Proxima Centauri b has a minimum mass of 1.3 Earth masses and orbits with a period of 11.2 days at 0.05 AU from its stellar host, and resides within the star's Habitable Zone. While recent work has shown that Proxima Centauri b likely does not transit, given the value of potential atmospheric observations via transmission spectroscopy of the closest possible Habitable Zone planet, we reevaluate the possibility that Proxima Centauri b is a transiting exoplanet using data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). We use three sectors (Sectors 11, 12, and 38 at 2-minute cadence) of observations from TESS to search for planets. Proxima Centauri is an extremely active M5.5 star, emitting frequent white-light flares; we employ a novel method that includes modeling the stellar activity in our planet search algorithm. We do not detect any planet signals. We injected synthetic transiting planets into the TESS and use this analysis to show that Proxima Centauri b cannot be a transiting exoplanet with a radius larger than 0.4 R⊕. Moreover, we show that it is unlikely that any Habitable Zone planets larger than Mars transit Proxima Centauri.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List # #972 22 October 2021 (Space Life Science Research Results)

SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists are distributed via listserv and are available on the NASA Task Book website at https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/Publication/spaceline.cfm. Please send any correspondence to Shawna Byrd, SPACELINE Current Awareness Senior Editor, SPACELINE@nasaprs.com. In case you missed it: Medical Xpress, a web-based medical and health news service that is part of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Nanoracks, Voyager Space, and Lockheed Martin Teaming to Develop Commercial Space Station

Nanoracks, in collaboration with Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin, has formed a team to develop the first-ever free flying commercial space station. The space station, known as Starlab, will be a continuously crewed commercial platform, dedicated to conducting critical research, fostering industrial activity, and ensuring continued U.S. presence and leadership in low-Earth orbit. Starlab is expected to achieve initial operational capability by 2027.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA ROSES-21 Amendment 41: Citizen Science Seed Funding Program Revised Text and New Due Dates

The Citizen Science Seed Funding Program (CSSFP; F.9 of ROSES-2021) aims to incubate citizen science projects as they are being conceived or during critical transitions, like the year when they are first launched or beta tested (i.e., when the first group of volunteers is invited to try the project) or when the project changes scientific direction.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Laser Communication With Proxima And Alpha Centauri Using The Solar Gravitational Lens

A sketch of the geometry. Top: The probe is at left, the Sun and Earth in the middle, and Alpha Centauri AB at right (not to scale). Advanced civilizations might place a probe 550 AU to the left of the Sun to utilize its gravitational field as a lens to amplify communication with Alpha Centauri (at right). Communication can go in both directions. Telescopes on Earth may eavesdrop on that communication beam (blue), or may receive a separate laser beam (green) from the probe. Bottom: A closeup of the beams near the Sun and Earth. As the beam widths are unknown, the blue and green beams may overlap if extraterrestrial probes emit suboptimal beam widths for technical trade-offs we can’t anticipate.
ASTRONOMY

