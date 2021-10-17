CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

blcklst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series featuring reflections on writing from the famed author’s memoir. I had not read Stephen King’s memoir On Writing for several years when it occurred to me to do so again. While at it, why not share reflections from the renowned writer in a weekly Sunday series at Go Into...

gointothestory.blcklst.com

IndieWire

Best Screenwriting Books Every Writer Should Read

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Every great movie began as a blank sheet of paper. Before a filmmaker or actor can create onscreen magic, they need something to say. So it should come as no surprise that many directors and performers credit scripts for much of their success. Good screenwriters lay the foundation for the beautiful shots and memorable performances that stick with us throughout our lives. In the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MovieWeb

Kevin Bacon Returns to His Friday the 13th Roots in Blumhouse's Conversion Camp Thriller

Kevin Bacon is stepping back into the horror genre after signing up for a new Blumhouse project to be directed by three time Oscar nominee John Logan. Kevin Bacon, who appeared in the original Friday The 13th, Hollow Man and You Should Have Left, will also executively produce the movie along with Scott Turner Schofield. The film is described as a tale of LGBTQIA+ empowerment which takes place in a gay conversion camp, and was written by Logan, who will be making his directorial debut on the feature. Currently, Theo Germaine is the only other star known to be cast in the untitled project.
MOVIES
The Guardian

‘The twists and turns are riveting’: Stephen King, Paula Hawkins and others on their favourite le Carré

My favourite le Carré – the one that brought me to all the others – was (and is) The Little Drummer Girl. This, it seems to me, is where le Carré’s interest in tradecraft became secondary to his interest in his characters. At the centre of the novel is an aspiring actress named Charlie. She is the first of le Carré’s anything but ordinary “ordinary people” who are sucked into the unforgiving machinery of spies and their masters, those great, grey bureaucracies that le Carré first distrusted and then came to loathe. I fell in love with Charlie, who is taught to understand that the Israelis are just and good, then must believe just as passionately – as actors must – that the Israelis are monsters. Le Carré gives us both sides, with a few points (perhaps) going to the Palestinians … but le Carré never shies from the hideous tactics the terrorists espousing the Palestinian cause employed. Charlie comes to dominate both the book and our thoughts as characters in novels rarely do. And she opened the way, it seems to me, for a way of thinking that led to le Carré’s later books, like The Night Manager and The Constant Gardener.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Norwalk Hour

Stephen King film to be set at Norwalk's Lockwood Mansion

NORWALK — The Netflix film adaptation of Stephen King’s novella “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” will begin filming at Norwalk’s Lockwood Mathews Mansion in late October. The novella, released as part of a collection of short stories in King’s 2020 book “If It Bleeds,” is summarized as the story of a young boy who works for an elderly man and purchases that man a cellphone.
NORWALK, CT
matadornetwork.com

Take a spine-tingling trip around Stephen King’s Maine

For the best part of the past half a century, Stephen King has given some of the finest fantasy, horror, sci-fi and suspense novels to the literary world. Fans of the acclaimed author are probably already aware that Maine is the place that he calls home. Many of his tales, and their subsequent cinema and television adaptations, are set to a backdrop of the state’s small towns and their idiosyncrasies. These once unassuming towns are peppered with curious landmarks that inspired King and provide fanatics with the nightmare-including fixes they crave.
MAINE STATE
Cinema Blend

Adapting Stephen King's The Dark Half: George Romero's 1993 Movie Tackles King's Take On Jekyll And Hyde

There is an alternate reality somewhere in the vast multiverse where Stephen King and George A. Romero are recognized as one of the all-time great author/filmmaker duos. In this world, their collaboration begins in the late 1970s when Romero successfully adapts Salem’s Lot into a big screen hit – the relationship further cemented when the two men have a joyful experience working together to make Creepshow. After the anthology comes an epic feature take on The Stand, and after making Creepshow 2 (which has a big enough budget to include “The Cat From Hell” as a fourth segment) they craft a traumatizing cinematic take on Pet Sematary, and successfully turn IT into a television event unlike anything audiences have ever seen.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Evil Dead' at 40: How Stephen King Helped Turn Sam Raimi's Haunted Woods Tale Into Horror Classic (Flashback)

Independent movies can flop and flourish with their initial response from critics, but The Evil Dead received an endorsement from Stephen King that transcended the average film review. Shortly following the debut of Sam Raimi’s cult classic in 1981, the “Master of Horror” helped the low-budget haunted woods tale breakthrough to mainstream success and later become an iconic cinema franchise.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Stephen King Shares Encouraging Words After Midnight Mass Creator Celebrates Three Years Of Sobriety

In the last few years, Stephen King and Mike Flanagan have become two points close together on the pop culture map. In 2017, the latter directed an adaptation of the former’s novel, Gerald’s Game, for Netflix, and then that immense success was followed two years later with Flanagan bringing King’s Doctor Sleep to the big screen. Hopefully the years to come will bring even more collaborations, but for now it’s sweet to recognize that the two men are still staying connected, with the author recently congratulating the filmmaker on three years of sobriety.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Stephen King Delivers High Praise For Latest Adaptation As 'Balls-To-The-Wall’ Horror

Reading Stephen King’s “Jerusalem’s Lot,” one immediately recognizes the inherent challenges that would exist in adapting it. Set in the mid-1800s, it’s a quick epistolary short story that almost exclusively focuses on a single character, and the nature of it demands that any TV series/movie version would need to add quite a lot to what exists on the page (perpetually a risky proposition in the history of King adaptations). That being said, the challenge of bringing this material into live action has been taken on by the new Epix series Chapelwaite, and despite its deviations it has earned a big seal of approval from the author.
MOVIES
Maine Campus

UMaine English department hosts Stephen King

On Oct. 4 and 5, the University of Maine English department hosted alumnus and bestselling horror novelist Stephen King for a series of talks on the craft of writing. The events were contained to a small group of around 15 English students with a passion for creative writing. The talks were divided between the subjects of King’s “On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft,” in which students spoke about the writing process, and King’s “Lisey’s Story,” in which the discussion centered around the nature of screenplay writing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Dallas News

Horror writer Stephen King weighs in on Texas’ embattled abortion law

WASHINGTON — While horror writer Stephen King has honed his expertise in a few different genres — supernatural fiction, suspense, crime, science-fiction and fantasy — he’s never been afraid to sound off on a genre outside his literary wheelhouse: politics. His latest target: Texas’ new abortion law. “Let me see...
TEXAS STATE
Z107.3

18 Unsatisfied Online Reviews of Stephen King’s House

Those of us who grew up in the Bangor area are kind of immune to the "specialness" of Stephen King's house on West Broadway. It's actually not where he lives any longer but that house was the Master of Horror's homestead for decades and a little bit of pride for the blue-collar city that is Bangor.
BANGOR, ME

