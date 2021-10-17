Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

My favourite le Carré – the one that brought me to all the others – was (and is) The Little Drummer Girl. This, it seems to me, is where le Carré’s interest in tradecraft became secondary to his interest in his characters. At the centre of the novel is an aspiring actress named Charlie. She is the first of le Carré’s anything but ordinary “ordinary people” who are sucked into the unforgiving machinery of spies and their masters, those great, grey bureaucracies that le Carré first distrusted and then came to loathe. I fell in love with Charlie, who is taught to understand that the Israelis are just and good, then must believe just as passionately – as actors must – that the Israelis are monsters. Le Carré gives us both sides, with a few points (perhaps) going to the Palestinians … but le Carré never shies from the hideous tactics the terrorists espousing the Palestinian cause employed. Charlie comes to dominate both the book and our thoughts as characters in novels rarely do. And she opened the way, it seems to me, for a way of thinking that led to le Carré’s later books, like The Night Manager and The Constant Gardener.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO