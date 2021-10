Was Honda way ahead of its time with the Motocompo? There’s a pretty solid case to be made for why that late-1900s form factor makes an awful lot of sense here in 2021. A simple look around at our modern landscape filled with last-mile mobility solutions that can easily stow away under a desk or in other small spaces is pretty convincing. I don’t know about you, but I’d definitely rather ride something like a Motocompo than an e-scooter if given the choice.

