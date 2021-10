According to the daily chart, the Litecoin price prediction may be looking for support at $190 where the market is likely to provide a rebound. Since yesterday, the daily movement of LTC/USD has not been impressive. Therefore, if the Litecoin (LTC) improves in the last hours of the day, the intraday traders may expect a positive close above the opening price of $196 level. At the moment, the technical indicators keep focusing on the downside, suggesting more bearish movements for the coin.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO