George Graham has revealed how he was preparing to answer his critics, had Arsenal not have won the league in the final moments of the 1988/89 season. The Gunners needed to win 2-0 away at Anfield to clinch the title in the last game of the season, with the league going down to the wire. Michael Thomas stepped up in stoppage time to seal Arsenal's first Championship in 18 years - but as then-manager Graham revealed in the new issue of FourFourTwo, in shops Wednesday October 20 and available to pre-order now, he started to contemplate the idea that his team had failed when the goal went in.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO