Gold Looking For Next Countertrend Low

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week's action saw the Gold market pushing higher into Thursday's session, with the metal spiking all the way up to a peak of 1801.90. From there, however, a sharp decline was seen into Friday, here dropping back down to a low of 1765.10 - before bouncing slightly off the same...

kitco.com

Gold/Silver/Wheat: The next short squeeze

What is the next market to see a short squeeze? That is the question I have been asked most by clients this week. Shortages have been popping up everywhere within supply chains, especially where inventory remains low and bottlenecks in distribution occur. Multiple commodities such as Oats, Cotton, Crude Oil, and Gasoline have rallied double-digit percentage gains this month. I know you are thinking, when is it my time in Gold and Silver?
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Gold; A Thing Of Beauty

Gold calmly continues cobbling its Handle, Miners lay in wait. You see, there is all this noise out there. It comes mostly from inflationists touting gold in the same breath as copper, as oil, and as commodities of all flavors (and aside from gold and to a degree, silver, those flavors are cyclical).
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Price pullbacks for gold and silver following recent gains

New York (Oct 21) Gold and silver prices lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, on routine corrective pullbacks after recent gains. A firmer U.S. dollar index on this day is also a negative outside market element for the metals markets. Don’t be surprised to see the gold and silver bulls step in to buy the dips in prices before the end of the trading session today. December gold futures were last down $6.00 at $1,778.90. December Comex silver was last down $0.305 at $24.14 an ounce.
BUSINESS
Jim Curry
gold-eagle.com

Gold and, silver see solid price gains as USDX drops

New York (Oct 19) Gold and silver prices solidly higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, with silver notching a four-week high. A drop in the U.S. dollar index on this day and more bullish near-term chart postures for both metals are inviting buyers to step up. December gold futures were last up $16.80 at $1,782.10. December Comex silver was last up $0.681 at $23.945 an ounce.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Gold price near steady; bulls need a fresh spark

New York (Oct 18) Gold prices are not far from unchanged in early U.S. trading Monday. Bulls are wobbly again and need some new fundamental information to jumpstart a rally. December gold futures were last up $0.60 at $1,768.30. December Comex silver was last up $0.031 at $23.38 an ounce.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Events to look out for next week

Welcome to our weekly agenda, our briefing of all the key financial events globally. Stagflation concerns are mounting amid an ongoing rise in energy prices, and more signs that global supply shortages and increasingly in the UK also delivery disruptions, are acting as speed restrictions for major economies. The week ahead is expected to be a massive one from a data perspective as activity data, inflation and PMIs data will be the highlights for next week.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Prices Up Within a Rising Channel, but Is the Next XAU/USD Move Lower?

Gold, XAU/USD, Treasury Yields, US Retail Sales, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Gold prices pause gains, but XAU/USD remains in a near-term uptrend. Eyes shift to US retail sales and University of Michigan sentiment data. Gold’s next leg within an Ascending Channel could be to the downside. Gold prices marked...
RETAIL
#Gold S Mid Term#Gold S Short Term View
gold-eagle.com

Commerzbank is looking for key technical resistance break in gold

New York (Oct 13) Karen Jones FTSA and the technical team at Commerzbank have been tracking gold closely. She has noted that the recent bounce in gold needs to clear the moving average resistance at $1795/1800/oz to make some clear progress. She kicked off the note by saying "Gold continues...
MARKETS
kitco.com

ANZ is looking for $1850/oz in gold

(Kitco News) - Strategists at Australia and New Zealand's ANZ Bank expect gold to reach $1850/oz but to suffer a reverse back lower in the next year and beyond. The bank said "Gold remains within the $1,750-70 range" In justification of the call, the strategists noted "Low yields turn in...
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Gold's Rally Complete - U.S. Stocks Heading for Larger Low

Last week's action once again saw Gold forming its low in Wednesday's session, here doing so with the tag of the 1745.40 figure. From there, a sharp rally was seen into early-day Friday, with the metal running all the way up to a peak of 1782.40 - before selling down off the same into the daily/weekly close.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
gold-eagle.com

Gold price hears Powell’s hawkish comments loud and clear, drops $30, falling below $1,800

Washington (Oct 22) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has thrown a bucket of cold water on gold's Friday rally as prices fall back below $1,800 an ounce. After a relatively quiet week, rising inflation pressures helped push gold prices to a six-week high. Many analysts were looking for the precious metal to end the week above $1,800 for the first time since early September.
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Extreme Ratios Point To Gold And Silver Price Readjustments

Kicking the can down the road is the new national pastime. Every time the government’s bills come due, officials at the Treasury Department find creative ways of paying them with money they don’t have. One measure of just how overextended the United States has become financially is the debt to...
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Gold and silver both trade higher leading into the European open

London (Oct 20) Once again both gold and silver are heading into the European session higher. Gold is 0.43% higher trading at $177/oz while silver has risen nearly 1% at $23.87/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper has retraced -0.83% after a good run and spot WTI has dropped -0.70%.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

USDX, Gold, Silver: A Confluence Of Signs This Week

With silver outperforming and key supports for the USDX holding, what’s in store for the precious metals in the upcoming months?. Yesterday’s session was informative. Very. I already indicated some of the specific developments during yesterday’s (pre-market) trading (and I talked about silver and bitcoin recently as well), but having the closing prices, and knowing what happened on a day-to-day basis adds a new dimension to the signals that we saw.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Lawrence Lepard - 50% Crash Coming - Buy Gold, Silver And Bitcoin

Lawrence Lepard Portfolio Manager and advocate of sound money, is our guest on this episode of GoldCore TV. With 40% of money in the US being created in the last 2 years, we ask Lawrence if the Fed is trapped. If so will this mean that it is going to be very difficult for them to raise rates or attempt to taper their bond purchase in any meaningful way.
STOCKS
investing.com

Take Advantage of Skyrocketing Lithium Prices by Buying These 3 Stocks

The element lithium, which is a vital component of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, has become increasingly popular as countries push for cleaner energy sources. Moreover, because EV companies are investing to increase their production, the demand for lithium is rising. Consequently, lithium prices have recently skyrocketed. Therefore, we think fundamentally sound lithium stocks Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM), and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) could be solid buys now to take advantage of the rising prices. So, let's discuss.Lithium has become increasingly popular, given zero-emission initiatives worldwide and the growing electric vehicle (EV) market. Lithium is a key component used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The U.S. is narrowing the gap with China, which dominates the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry, supported by President Biden’s emphasis on EV growth and significant investments by its automotive industry giants. Consulting firm AlixPartners expects companies to invest $330 billion globally in the EV supply chain over the next five years.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold price falls to daily lows as U.S. retail sales surge past expectations in September

(Kitco News) Gold prices dropped to fresh daily lows following better-than-expected retail sales data from September. U.S. retail sales rose 0.7% last month following an upwardly revised increase of 0.9% in August, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. Economists were expecting to see a decrease of 0.2% in last month’s headline number.
RETAIL

