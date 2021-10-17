CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Black Phone: Streaming and release date of chilling-horror explored

By Olivia Olphin
thefocus.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new trailer for Universal’s new horror movie The Black Phone has just dropped. We take a closer look at the plot of the film, and its release date, as well as when you will be able to watch it on streaming. New trailer drops for psychological horror. The...

www.thefocus.news

Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
MOVIES
IGN

The Black Phone - Official Trailer

The phone is dead. And it's ringing.  Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney. The film stars Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, James Ransone, and Ethan Hawke. The screenplay is by Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, based on the short story by Joe Hill. The producers are Jason Blum, Scott Derrickson, and C. Robert Cargill, with Ryan Turek and Christopher H. Warner serving as executive producers. The Black Phone, directed by Scott Derrickson, arrives in theaters on February 4, 2022.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

M Night Shyamalan's new horror gets title and release date

M Night Shyamalan has announced the title and release date for his upcoming new horror movie. The Old direct took to Twitter on Thursday (October 14) to share an ominous video without any caption. In the short clip, which you can check out above, you can hear three knocks on...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Ethan Hawke stars in trailer for horror ‘The Black Phone’

Universal Pictures has debuted the official trailer for Scott Derrickson’s new horror film ‘The Black Phone’, based on the story by Joe Hill. Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.
MOVIES
Person
Jeremy Davies
startattle.com

The Last Rite (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

The Last Rite tells the story of Lucy (Bethan Waller), a medical student suffering from sleep paralysis who falls pray to a de—– force. Torn between sanity and the unknown, Lucy is left with no alternative but to contact a local priest. Startattle.com – The Last Rite 2021. This horror...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

First Trailer: “The Black Phone”

Universal Pictures has premiered the first trailer for “Sinister” and “Doctor Strange” filmmaker Scott Derrickson’s new horror feature “The Black Phone”. Ethan Hawke plays The Grabber, a sadistic child killer who has locked thirteen-year-old Finney Shaw (Mason Thames) in a soundproof basement. The boy then starts receiving calls on a...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Scott Derrickson’s new horror The Black Phone gets a first trailer

Universal Pictures has released a trailer for The Black Phone, director Scott Derrickson’s (Sinister, Doctor Strange) upcoming adaptation of Joe Hill’s short story of the same name. The horror follows teenager Finney Shaw (Mason Thames) as he finds himself trapped inside the soundproof basement of a sadistic serial killer (Ethan Hawke), where he begins to receive calls from a disconnected phone by the murderer’s previous victims; watch it here…
MOVIES
Collider

‘Malignant,’ James Wan’s Wild Horror Film, Gets Blu-ray Release Date

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the horror film Malignant will be available for digital purchase starting on October 22, just in time for Halloween. For those who are more inclined towards physical copies, they will need to wait over a month to get their hands on the 2021 thriller as the Blu-ray and DVD releases will come out on November 30.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Universal and Blumhouse Release The Black Phone Trailer

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have finally released The Black Phone trailer. In it, viewers begin to get a feel for Scott Derrickson’s latest horror movie and a glimpse at what is sure to be a compelling and terrifying performance from actor Ethan Hawke. The Black Phone trailer for yourself...
MOVIES
GeekyGadgets

The Black Phone supernatural horror film premiers February 4th 2022

A new trailer has been released by Blumhouse and Universal Pictures for the supernatural horror film The Black Phone, which will be premiering in theatres worldwide early next year from February 4th 2022. Written by Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, it is an adaptation of the 2004 short story of the same name by Joe Hill. The film stars Ethan Hawke as a serial killer and Mason Thames as a child who is kidnapped by him, but can communicate with his past victims in order to escape.
MOVIES
/Film

Horror Noire: Release Date, Cast, And More

The book "Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films from the 1890s to Present" from Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman is required reading for anyone with an interest in the history of horror films. Inspired by the book, Shudder first released a documentary of the same name and now presents a brand new scripted movie. From Shudder's official press release: "Six stories, one film. Experience the next chapter of Black horror."
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Interview: Writer/director Scott Derrickson on his latest horror film The Black Phone, his love of the genre itself, and the importance of casting.

To coincide with the trailer launch of The Black Phone, the latest horror film from Blumhouse, detailing the abduction of a young boy who learns he is able to communicate with the voices of his captor’s previous victims through a disconnected black phone, Peter Gray chatted with the film’s director, Scott Derrickson, discussing the origins of this horrific tale, his love of the horror genre itself, and the importance of casting.
MOVIES
Collider

'Horror Noire' Anthology Film Gets Bone-Chilling Trailer

The horror-based subscription service Shudder released a trailer for the anthology film Horror Noire. The film is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror. The documentary featured interviews with numerous African-Americans with experience and expertise in the horror film industry. It focused...
MOVIES
newschain

Disney puts back release dates for Indiana Jones and Black Panther movies

The Walt Disney Co is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the untitled Indiana Jones movie and the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever. The company said on Monday that the fifth Indiana Jones, a James Mangold-directed and Steven Spielberg-produced instalment which sees the return of Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist, will be delayed almost a year and open in cinemas in June 2023.
MOVIES
startattle.com

The Accursed (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

Young woman who is forced to face her past, while navigating mysterious connections to her mother’s d—-. Startattle.com – The Accursed 2021. Production : Blood Red Films / Evolution Pictures / Storyoscopic Films. Distributor : GFM films. The Accursed movie. The Accursed release date. December 1, 2022 : USA (internet)
MOVIES
TechRadar

How to watch Dune online: release date, streaming services and more explained

Erupting like a giant sandworm from the desert floor of Arrakis, the long-awaited new adaptation of Dune is finally almost ready for human eyes. Debuting to critical acclaim, visionary director Denis Villeneuve has delivered a film of breath-taking spectacle with an incredible A-list cast headed by Timothée Chalamet. Read on and we’ll explain how and when you can watch Dune online where you are, with HBO Max the streaming service you'll need Stateside.
MOVIES
portcitydaily.com

Oh, the horror! ‘Halloween Kills,’ ‘The Black Phone’ and ‘Scream’ highlight talent of local special effects group

WILMINGTON — Filmed in the Port City in the fall of 2019, “Halloween Kills” was released Friday in theaters and on the streaming platform Peacock, after the pandemic pushed it a year. Front and center, within its opening scenes, Michael Myers walks out of his house, an exact replica of the white, two-story dwelling that first made its debut in John Carpenter’s 1978 slasher classic.
WILMINGTON, NC

