The copper market is so tight that spot contracts traded at the biggest premium over futures in at least 27 years in London. The spread between cash and three-month futures surged to over $1,000 a ton on the London Metal Exchange on Monday, a premium not seen since at least 1994. The spread has been widening since early October as demand outpaced supply amid dwindling global exchange inventories.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO