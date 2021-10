“’Joy Bomb’ is an album that has one mantra that I share with everyone…may the groove be with you,” he states. Pinnick, who turned 71 this year, still has the power and swagger in his music. He also continues to speak from the heart in his music. “The pandemic has made me go deeper into myself and how to deal with everything and everyone in a new way,” he says. “These songs are all about truth the way I see it, and I’m thankful that at 71 I can still make music that hopefully matters. ‘Joy Bomb’ is my latest offer.”

