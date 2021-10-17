CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Woman dead in wrong-way crash overnight on I-95 in Stamford

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Police say woman from Waterbury was killed in a crash that shut down the southbound side of I-95 in Stamford overnight.

Authorities say the driver was going north in the southbound lanes of the interstate near exit 7, just before 3 a.m., and collided with another car in the center lane.

Two people who were in the second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

All roads reopened around 8 a.m.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

