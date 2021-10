Last week, a man on Texas’ death row who came within days of being executed in 2017 had his conviction overturned by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The reversal did not occur because of a dry legal technicality but rather because a stunning perversion of justice had occurred: The prosecutor in his case, it turned out, was also on the payroll of the judge who presided over it.

