Connect with your memories every day with the Aura Mason freestanding digital photo frame. This home accessory features a 9″ full HD 1600 x 900 display, and you can position it in either Portrait or Landscape. Meanwhile, this frame is seemingly carved from stone, giving it a balanced and simple look. You also get unlimited storage with zero hosting fees. Then, the top-rated app lets you manage your photos and frames easily. Additionally, the app also makes uploading your photos from anywhere onto iOS, Android, or the Aura website simple. Even better, you can adjust your slideshow to the speed you want. What’s more, you can even select photos to display in chronological or shuffled order. Keep your loved ones close every day with the Aura Mason freestanding digital photo frame.

