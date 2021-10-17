Preserve Value of Unpublished Federal Decisions

SPACE AGE - Offices! Can’t live with ‘em, can’t live without ‘em, right? First, the law firm office was essential, then it was obsolete, now… well, that’s TBD at the moment. As Law.com’s Ben Seal writes in this week’s Law.com Barometer newsletter, flexible in-person work appears to be the new standard, and lawyers are returning to the office at a time when the market still hasn’t caught up, leaving firms with attractive leasing options. As opportunities abound, the future of law firm space is being decided right now. But unless everyone ultimately decides to follow PwC onto Remote Island, corporate real estate will likely be on the upswing soon enough. “When that happens, much of the opportunity facing law firms right now will dry up,” Seal writes. “Those who haven’t yet acted could be forced to choose from a set of far less favorable options. In the next few months, expect the flurry of activity in this space to grow. And for those firms that haven’t yet determined who they want to be when they get back to the office, or how they want the office to reflect that, it’s time to start thinking.” To receive the Law.com Barometer directly to your inbox each week, click here.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO