It turns out it is a crime to drive with negligence and then hit someone with your car. The state’s highest court unanimously upheld the city’s “Right-of-Way” law, a 2014 provision that made it a misdemeanor for a driver to “fail to exercise due care” and then injure a pedestrian or cyclist who has the right of way. The ruling by the Court of Appeals aside the final plea from drivers in two horrific and high-profile cases who argued that mere negligence and carelessness should not be considered a criminal offense, even if it leads to the maiming or death of a pedestrian or cyclist.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO