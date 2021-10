Litecoin price analysis is bullish today. Resistance is present at $196.7. Support is evidently strong at $189. The Litecoin price analysis is on the bullish side as the price shows recovery after a bearish trial for the past two days. LTC/USD observed a monthly high on Wednesday 20th October, when it broke above $200, $207 to be exact, but could not sustain the position and reverted back to $196 the next day, followed by another low of $190 yesterday. But LTC/USD rejected further downside, as bulls regain control over the price function, and an increase in price is observed today. The next resistance for LTC bulls is present at $196.

