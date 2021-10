The price has declined up to $9.06 today. NEAR Protocol price analysis shows bearish return. Support is rigidly standing at $6.855. The NEAR Protocol price analysis shows, an unexpected drop in price has been observed during the day, which is why the market is now following a bearish trend. The cryptocurrency is facing loss as the bearish momentum has been able to stop the price from going above $9.26 resistance. The downturn was quite surprising as it was expected that the bulls would soon take the price beyond the resistance level. Yet, a drop in price was recorded today as the price moved down to $9.05.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO