CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Haggard, Terrin James

ksal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooking charges: — DUI; 4th/subseq conv; incapable of safe driving....

www.ksal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brian Laundrie’s parents reveal final moments with him: ‘He was visibly upset’

Brian Laundrie’s parents have said he was “very upset” before he left his home and his father felt helpless when he could not stop him from leaving, according to their family lawyer.Recounting the moments before Laundrie left his house for Florida’s Carlton reserves, Steven Bertolino told NBC News that Laundrie’s father wished he “did not let him go”.“Brian was very upset when he left and Chris conveyed to me several times that you know, he wish he did not let him go but he could not stop,” Mr Bertolino said.This has been a painful saga for the parents, Chris...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Bike Allegedly Ridden By Brian Laundrie In Video Found & Tested For Fingerprints

Just yesterday, we reported that TMZ had obtained surveillance footage of a man believed to be Brian Laundrie, riding a bike down a sandy path on the outskirts of a Florida man’s property, roughly three hours away from his home. Now, the gossip site says that a bike has been found and reported near the same area, prompting police to come test it for fingerprints.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
GEORGIA STATE
KREX

Vehicle hits and kills 3-year-old in Walgreens parking lot

CLIFTON, Colo. (KREX) – Colorado State Patrol responded to a call at 3:41 Sunday afternoon where a 3-year-old male was hit by a 51-year-old male driving a Ford F-150 truck on the 500 block of 32 Road. Authorities share that the three-year-old male was a passenger of the vehicle that struck him. The child was […]
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teen Lamborghini driver sentenced to nine months in juvenile camp for killing woman in crash

An LA teenager has been sentenced to several months in a juvenile camp for slamming his father’s Lamborghini into a woman’s car earlier this year. The woman, Monique Munoz, died at the scene.The son of real-estate tycoon James Khuri was 17 at the time of the accident. He was speeding at more than 100mph when he crashed into Ms Munoz’s car, which was almost split in two in the fatal wreck, reported NBC Los Angeles.The teen pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in April, but his sentencing of seven to nine months drew protests from the victim’s family, who...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Fox 19

‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Authorities are warning about a gang of “ruthless and fearless” car thieves targeting communities across the Tri-State. A statement from Warren County Juvenile Court Judge Joseph Kirby says there are 41 known members of “the glacier gang” stealing cars in southwestern Ohio:. “[...]Not only are they breaking...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Denver

Denver Police Chase Ends On I-25 With Arrest Of Man, Woman

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police chase led to the shutdown of part of Interstate 25 for several hours overnight. It started with a motor vehicle theft on South Federal Boulevard at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Two hours later officers spotted the car and tried to pull it over but it sped off. (credit: CBS) Police say a man and woman would eventually steal three other cars, including carjacking two drivers. (credit: CBS) Finally on I-25 near Arapahoe Road officers performed a PIT manuever to stop the fleeing car and arrested the suspects. I-25 was fully back open at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday.
DENVER, CO
NBC Los Angeles

Wealthy Teen Behind the Wheel in Deadly Lamborghini Crash Goes to Court

The family of 32-year-old Monique Munoz was calling for justice outside the Inglewood courthouse where an unidentified teen who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter charges after a fatal Lamborghini crash in West Los Angeles had a hearing. They say this is an accident. This is straight murder. Richard Cartier, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ksal.com

Salina Man Stabbed

A Salina man is recovering from stab wounds as Salina Police investigate what happened. Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Sunday around 7 p.m., 23-year-old Stephen Howard was admitted to the emergency room of Salina Regional Health Center with an inch and a half deep stab wound in his right shoulder.
SALINA, KS
kfornow.com

Woman Robbed Of Her Car Wednesday Night Near Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 21)–A 24-year-old woman’s car was taken from her by a man who approached her Wednesday evening near 12th and “H.”. According to Lincoln Police, the woman was walking to her car at the time, when the man demanded her keys and took off in her 2008 white Honda Accord with Nebraska license plate number 29-K499. About the same time, officers were called to an attempted robbery at 11th and “G”, where a 58-year-old woman said a man tried to take her car.
LINCOLN, NE
AFP

Driver was behind Tesla wheel in deadly Texas crash: investigators

A driver was at the wheel of a Tesla car in April that crashed and caught fire in Texas, US investigators said Thursday, contradicting initial police statements. Shortly after the crash, which killed both people in the car, police near Houston said an initial investigation showed the driver's seat was empty. The National Transportation Safety Board, which probes high-profile accidents and disasters, however said "both driver and passenger seats were occupied at time of crash." It cited forensic examination of the steering wheel as well as information from the car's data recorder, and noted the vehicle's seat belts were buckled during the collision in Spring, Texas on April 17.
TEXAS STATE
ksal.com

Accident Leaves Three Injured

A failure to yield led to a two-vehicle accident and a few injuries. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Friday morning around 9, the collision occurred at the intersection of Delaware Ave. and Indian Rock Lane. A 1998 Buick LeSabre was going west on Indian Rock...
SALINA, KS
CBS Denver

Colorado Semitrailer Driving Schools Noticing Lack Of Experience

DENVER (CBS4) – Another October snowstorm is lined up to hit Colorado this weekend and it’s likely to make roads more dangerous. Snow added to steep hills would likely make things tough for drivers, especially semitruck drivers trying to navigate the high country. “Of course you factor in the weather. If you’re not experienced and you don’t know what you’re doing then you set yourself up for failure,” said Harold Trent, school director at United States Truck Driving School in Wheat Ridge. “Winter conditions, you’re not going to come off of that mountain, 30, 35 miles an hour.” There’s another aspect of...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
klin.com

Burglary Arrest In Apartment Complex Garages

One man is in custody after Lincoln Police were called to the Willow Apartments at 18th and Knox around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. An alarm was sounding from a row of garages. Officers found a man inside one garage belonging to the apartment complex. Officers then saw a whole had been knocked into the drywall between that unit and the one next door. They also found tools used to make that hole. Officers also found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and a bag containing 1.3 grams of the drug.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 55-year-old man was transported to a Lincoln hospital following a pedestrian-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Lincoln. According to Lincoln Police, officers were called to the 2200 block of West O Street on a pedestrian/vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found a 55-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy