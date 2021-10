Vikings -1.0 Total: 46.5 Over -105 | Under -115 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Vikings +5500 | Panthers +8500. The Vikings enter this contest with a worse record than the Panthers, but they are undoubtedly the better team in this matchup. The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 record, but their wins came against the Jets, Saints, and Texans. None of those wins are impressive, and they’ve come crashing back to reality over the past two weeks. They got steamrolled by the Cowboys in Week 4 and followed that up with a mediocre 18-point performance vs. the Eagles.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO