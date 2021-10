Now squarely in the middle of their season, the Kansas City Chiefs are at a crucial juncture in their pursuit of another championship. Injuries are piling up by the week, the schedule isn’t going to get any easier, and the team still looks like they’ve got some growing up to do before they can even think about the playoffs. Facing one of the hottest teams in the AFC on Sunday, it isn’t out of the question that the Chiefs could fall to Tennessee and fall yet another step behind the pace they’ll likely need to have a shot at their end goal.

