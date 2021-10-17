CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Watch: UMD's Olson goes between-the-legs to set up highlight goal

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BwO7M_0cTyX7IB00
UMD Athletics

Minnesota has one of the top landscapes in college hockey right now and it seems that on a weekly basis, there's another play worthy of SportsCenter's Top 10.

Two weeks after Gopher women's hockey forward Amy Potomak made the highlight reel, another candidate emerged during Minnesota-Duluth's matchup with Providence on Saturday night.

With the game tied 1-1 in the second period, Quinn Olson broke into the Friars zone and went between the legs to feed Dominic James for his first career goal.

The highlight was part of an entertaining matchup as the Friars tied it up early in the third period on a power play marker from Brett Berard. But Noah Cates delivered the game-winning goal three minutes later to help the No. 5 Bulldogs top the No. 10 Friars by a score of 3-2.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Army fake field goal backfires in worst way

Fake field goals are always a huge risk. There are so many ways they could go wrong, and they often do. Still, Army’s attempt at one on Saturday against Wake Forest was particularly notable for how badly it backfired. Backup quarterback Cade Ballard was tasked with throwing the pass, but the lame duck lob was intercepted by Traveon Redd, who had nothing but green in front of him.
MILITARY
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans destroy Illinois-Penn State during OT game

College football’s “2-point shootout” model of overtime is not a hit – at least with two Big Ten teams. No. 7 Penn State and unranked 2-5 Illinois went to overtime in Happy Valley. After trading field goals, the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini in the first 2 overtime periods, it went to 2-point conversion attempts in OT3. I.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
WDIO-TV

UMD's Flaherty named WCHA Defenseman of the Week

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women's hockey team closed out their home opener with a split series against the University of Minnesota. The Bulldogs rallied from a game one loss to take game two 5-4 in overtime thanks to a game-winning goal by Maggie Flaherty. Fittingly the play earned...
DULUTH, MN
Lake Geneva Regional News

Watch now: Latest from Wisconsin's 2022 recruits include Joe Brunner's blocked field goal, more highlight catches

Still more big passing game numbers were on display by University of Wisconsin recruits this weekend. Incoming quarterback Myles Burkett and his Franklin Sabers improved to 8-0 after another strong performance. And Madison Edgewood’s Jackson Trudgeon snagged yet another pass with one hand. Don't sleep on the incoming linemen. Wisconsin's...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Potomak
Person
Dominic James
WDIO-TV

Selbitschka, UMD serve up victory over Minot State

Cianna Selbitschka led the UMD women's volleyball team to a 3-0 victory over Minot State University Friday at Romano Gym in Duluth. Selbitschka tallied a team-high 11 kills while adding seven digs helping the Bulldogs down the Beavers 25-14, 25-4, and 25-14. The win snapped a three game slump for...
DULUTH, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Watertown’s Jake Olson dominates on the links in 2021

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jake Olson is all about consistency. “He’s just a solid player. I mean, I think he only had one round where he was a little bit above par. It’s the same thing all the time. It’s fun to watch.” Watertown Golf Coach Corey Neale says of Olson.
WATERTOWN, SD
FOX 21 Online

UMD Women’s Hockey Shutout by Wisconsin at Home

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team struggled to get any offense going as they were blanked by Wisconsin 3-0 Friday afternoon at Amsoil Arena. The Bulldogs will take one day off before getting back at it Sunday to try and split the series. Puck drop is set for 1:01 p.m.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umd#College Hockey#Sportscenter
cbs3duluth.com

UMD men prepare for top five match-up

DULUTH, MN-- 'Tis the for hockey season! This weekend the Bulldogs host the Ice Breaker Tournament at AMSOIL Arena, where both the men and the women will welcome in top ten match-ups on home ice. Scott Sandelin and his pack skate into this weekend with a sweep over no.15 Bemidji...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Men’s Hockey Wraps Up Ice Breaker With Win Over Providence College

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 5 UMD men’s hockey team scored twice in the second period to get the 3-2 over win over Providence College in the consolation game of the Ice Breaker Tournament. Dominic James netted his first collegiate goal while Jesse Jacques and Noah Cates also scored for...
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

UMD MOVES UP TO NO. 18 IN AFCA NATIONAL POLL

Following their 31-27 road victory at UMary this past weekend, the University of Minnesota Duluth has moved up to No. 18 in the most recent AFCA National Poll. The Bulldogs entered last week as the No. 19 team in the country. UMD took home a total of 230 rank points...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
gobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Highlights of Kentucky’s Win vs. LSU with Tom Leach

Kentucky improved to 6-0 with a 42-21 victory vs. LSU last night at Kroger Field, extending their winning streak to eight games. Kentucky’s win vs. the Tigers was another electric environment at Kroger Field that helped propel the Wildcats to their best start to a season since 1950. Let Tom...
KENTUCKY STATE
mooresvilletribune.com

Bornkamp sets up Clemson’s winning goal

Megan Bornkamp, a Mooresville High School graduate, assisted the game-winning goal Saturday as the Clemson women’s soccer team won 1-0 at Miami. In the 80th minute, Maliah Morris snuck one past the goalkeeper in the bottom corner of the net on a ball fed to her by Bornkamp. It was...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
42K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy