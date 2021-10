Troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande seemed to stave off immediate collapse on Friday, helping to lift global markets – including stocks in London.The FTSE 100 closed up 14.25, crowning a good week for the index.It ended at 7,204.55, a 0.2% rise on the day before.“The imminent prospect of an Evergrande default appears to have been deferred for another day, after this morning’s report out of Asia that it had paid the 83.5 million US dollars (£60.7 million) interest payment, which was due for payment by tomorrow,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.“As a consequence, we look set to finish...

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO