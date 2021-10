NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University hosted a dedication program for the Seven Oaks Stage Thursday as part of Homecoming Festivities. The Seven Oaks Stage is at the former site of Sabine Hall, an area now referred to as Iberville Green, and honors the first seven Black students to attend Northwestern State, Steve Jackson, June Cofield, Doris Ann Roque-Robinson, Hyams J. Baptiste, James Johnson, Johnnye Britton-Paige and Pearl Jones-Burton. The venue is open to recognized student organizations and departments and is designed for concerts and a variety of campus events. From left are Student Government Association President Tja’h Edwards, Coby McGee, president of National Pan-Hellenic Council and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Roque-Robinson, who delivered a message of inspiration and encouragement, and NSU Interim President Dr. Marcus Jones.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO