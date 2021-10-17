Enbridge Fails to Meet Aquifer Cleanup Deadline in Minnesota

The number of COVID-19 positive patients within CentraCare hospitals in Central Minnesota continue to be high. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He says the the number can vary slightly each day or even each hour but they've been pretty steady with 80 to 85 patients with approximately 65 of them at St. Cloud hospital. Last week's numbers were nearly identical with 85 in CentraCare hospitals and 66 at St. Cloud Hospital. Morris says they have 21 in the ICU/Critical Care unit. Last week's numbers showed 23 in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. He says 85% of the people hospitalized are unvaccinated with no unvaccinated people in the ICU/Critical care unit this week.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO