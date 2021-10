Time to get up, time to get dressed, time to start the day. You look at the clock on your drive to school and see it is 7:12. You are only a two-minute drive away from school, yet there is still a high probability that you will be late. That infamous line greets you every morning, a seemingly never-ending line of single filed cars with red tail lights, moving at a pace slower than a walk, and yet every day you hope that it will be the day the speed picks up. It never does.

