MAC Step Bright Up (Light) Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio ($39.50 for 0.31 oz.) is a new, limited edition trio of lighter-leaning highlighters. Two of three shades had more medium, buildable coverage, which was what brought their ratings down somewhat, and most of the brand’s past releases in this formula have been fairly opaque. Otherwise, the three highlighters applied evenly to bare skin, blended out well, and lasted for eight and a half hours on me.

MAKEUP ・ 14 DAYS AGO