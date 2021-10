The first drive of the game cast immediate shadows of doubt. But from there, very little damage was caused by vandalism. The extremely short-handed Montana Grizzly football team, who dealt with even more injuries Saturday night, used some big pass plays, some timely long touchdown runs and a refocused defense to methodically overcome a 7-0 deficit five minutes into the game. The Griz completely seized control early in the third quarter, on their way to a 34-14 whipping of the Idaho Vandals in Big Sky Conference play Saturday night. In a game that you might say wasn't even that close, the Vandals did not score again until the final minute of the game.

