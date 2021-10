News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. If you are going to conduct a survey for market research to enhance your business, you need to know the correct size of your survey. If you have a survey that is too small, you might not get a feel of the entire population in your area. If you use a sample size that’s too big, you will not be able to tell how the sample size differs from the entire population. By choosing the correct sample size, you can ensure that your survey is statistically valid. But how can you do this? By using a sample size calculator, you can figure out how many people is enough, ensuring confidence in your statistics.

