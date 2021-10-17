Rescuers: Last Jew of Kabul making his way to Israel

An explosion brought down electricity lines and cut off power to Kabul on Thursday, in a further blow to Taliban efforts to stabilise Afghanistan two months after they seized control. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear, but if it is confirmed as an attack it will be further evidence that hardline militants are turning the former rebel Taliban's own insurgent tactics against them. "Moments ago, an explosion blew up a power pylon in Qala Murad Beg area of Kabul province, cutting off a 220 kV imported power line," the Breshna power company said in a message to customers. "As a result the electricity transmission was cut off in Kabul and some other provinces."

