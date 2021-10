Pamela Loxley Drake shares her thoughts and experiences with raising chickens for eggs.Raising of chickens seems to be a new trend. Growing up country, there was nothing new about it. The chicken house was small. The roost was at one end, and the boxes for laying eggs were at the other end. And, as it happens, the floor was dirt. There was no place to step that would keep my shoes from — well, you know. Eggs. An adventure in gathering. At an early age, I accompanied Mom to gather eggs. We did not have far to go. It was...

