The Jefferson Davis County Board of Supervisors met for the second October meeting Monday. James Townsend was first on the agenda and expressed concerns to the board of supervisors regarding two bridges closed on Sam Graham Road. The bridges have been closed for over two years. “It sure is hurting people on that road,” said Townsend. Townsend has a daughter who is a nurse that lives two miles from him. “She has to travel 10 miles out of the way just to get to our house when we need her. I’m begging you to fix the bridge.” Both bridges cannot be repaired and are on the list to be replaced, but funding is currently not available. “The pilings under the bridges on Sam Graham are in such bad shape, there was no choice but to shut them down and wait on the funding to replace them,” said District 4 Supervisor Terry Mathis.

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO