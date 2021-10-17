Divide events: Oct. 14-20

ZooBoo: Through Oct. 31; Wednesdays to Fridays (through Oct. 22), 6 to 9 p.m., (Oct. 27-29), 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 9 p.m., Erie Zoo, 423 W. 38 St. Spooky Scavenger Hunt, Eerie Zoo GrubsHub, DJ Bill Page's Spooky Jukebox, Talking Pumpkin, Troll Bridge, Eerie Express train. $11 for ages 13 to 61, $9 for 62 and older, $7 for ages 2 to 12; free for younger. Reserve tickets ahead of time to guarantee access; select "treater" if you want candy or "nontreater" if you don't. 814-864-4091, www.eriezoo.org.
