Divide events: Oct. 14-20

By Kathleen Mendenhall
gtgazette.com
 7 days ago

Oct. 15-17 Historical Airport Display Days 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Georgetown Airport. Store closing parking lot sale at Divide Family Thrift 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Highway 193 next door to El Dorado Savings Bank in...

www.gtgazette.com

oxfordobserver.org

Oxford Area Arts Center annual Howl at the Moon event is Oct. 20

Oxford Area Arts Center holds its annual Howl at the Moon Halloween fest, with a haunted garden, costumes and more, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, in the center’s gardens, 10 S. College Ave. The event will have games and activities for all age groups including pumpkin painting,...
SOCIETY
Kenosha News.com

Today's events for Thursday, Oct. 14

Go ahead and start your breakfast, lunch and dinner with a piece of cake. Or a brownie. Or a slice of pecan pie. It’s Dessert Day, and it would be rude not to celebrate it, right?. Head to Hawthorn Hollow this evening for the outdoor program “Fireside Folktales.” From 6...
KENOSHA, WI
NewPelican

Resources, Events, Meetings and More – Week of Oct. 14

Deerfield Beach – The city is hosting its 8th annual Fall Festival on Oct 16 at Pioneer Park, 217 NE 5 Ave., 4 to 9 p.m. The fun includes live music, story-telling, archery, hayrides, and free pumpkins at the pumpkin patch as long as supplies last. CDC recommendations will be followed. The spirit of Halloween continues Oct 23, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Oveta McKeithen Leo J. Robb Gym, 435 SW 2 St., where a spooky haunted house awaits kids. This event includes treats and a free craft kit. Email mdavis@deerfield-beach.com for more information.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
scoringlive.com

OIA venues to allow spectators at events beginning Oct. 20

Beginning Wednesday, October 20, the Oahu Interscholatic Assocation announced that spectators will be allowed to attend indoor and outdoor events, according to a press release sent out by the league. Masks are required and all spectators need to be fully vaccinated in order to attend. Specators need to be in...
POLITICS
Democrat-Herald

Harvest and Halloween Events (Oct. 14)

Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, children’s activities; pumpkins, cider and doughnuts offered for sale. Information: 541-752-0697. Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., GreenGable Farm, 24689 Grange Hall Road, Philomath. Corn maze with scavenger hunt, Cinderella’s carriage...
CORVALLIS, OR
gtgazette.com

Divide Women’s Club resumes meetings

The Divide Women’s Club will resume meetings Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Georgetown Community Park Gazebo, 100 Harkness St., Georgetown. A light snack and cold drinks will be served to members, guests and any members of the public who wish to attend. This meeting is a welcome-back after no meetings for many months. Members, this is a reminder to bring a friend, a folding chair and also a drink such as coffee or tea.
POLITICS
gtgazette.com

Registration opens for Divide Christmas Food Basket

Registration for the annual Divide Christmas Food Basket officially opened Oct. 13 at the House of Prayer Food Ministry in Garden Valley. Last year 256 baskets were prepared and delivered in time for Christmas. Registration will continue to be taken at the House of Prayer 7901 Highway 193 in Garden...
CHARITIES
Brainerd Dispatch

Special Events - Oct. 20

The Haunted Trail is an outdoor walking trail at the Northland Arboretum. Experience haunted thrills and chills along the 1.5-mile high trails in the dark woods of the Arboretum. The Baxter trail has both low-scare and high-scare sections with special effects, new costumes, black lights and games. Times are 6:30...
BRAINERD, MN
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Millbury Public Library, week of Oct. 14-20

The following programs will be offered at the Millbury Public Library. For information and to register for programs, call 508-865-1181 or visit https://millburylibrary.org. Hours -- Monday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed on Sundays. Library awarded federal grant.
MILLBURY, MA
Eater

Where to Find Spooky and Fun Halloween Treats in Portland

Much like last year’s Halloween festivities, this year’s are a bit toned down compared to normal. COVID-19 rates are on the decline yet again, and there’s a return to some amount of partying, even in indoor spaces. But for those who would rather take it easy and stay in, or just have some low-key fun, there are options to be had, as well. This list dives into the various ways Portlanders can celebrate Halloween with food and drink, from dessert specials to full-blown events.
RESTAURANTS
Kirksville Daily Express & Crier

In Your Own Backyard: Kirksville events for Oct. 14-20

Debi Boughton, Kirksville Tourism Director, has some suggestions for enjoying time “In Your Own Backyard.” For any activities, be sure to follow the CDC guidelines for health and safety. If you have ideas or suggestions email: debi.boughton@visitkirksville.com. Saturday, October 16. The Forest Lake Area Trail System (FLATS) hosts the 11th...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Erie Times-News

Erie-area entertainment, arts and more not to miss the week of Oct. 14-20

ZooBoo: Through Oct. 31; Wednesdays to Fridays (through Oct. 22), 6 to 9 p.m., (Oct. 27-29), 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 9 p.m., Erie Zoo, 423 W. 38 St. Spooky Scavenger Hunt, Eerie Zoo GrubsHub, DJ Bill Page's Spooky Jukebox, Talking Pumpkin, Troll Bridge, Eerie Express train. $11 for ages 13 to 61, $9 for 62 and older, $7 for ages 2 to 12; free for younger. Reserve tickets ahead of time to guarantee access; select "treater" if you want candy or "nontreater" if you don't. 814-864-4091, www.eriezoo.org.
ERIE, PA
corneliustoday.com

Weekly Planner Oct. 14-20: Concerts, festivals and more

Trying to figure out what to do? This calendar, published weekly on Thursdays, can point you to some of the best options in Lake Norman. Submit your entertainment and event news to [email protected]. We’ve included some dates for future events you need to register for in advance. Here’s a...
CORNELIUS, NC
bonnersferryherald.com

Community calendar - Oct. 14 to Oct. 20

SPOT BUS: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bonners Ferry to Sandpoint and back. Call 24 hours in advance, 208-267-4740. Al Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., United Methodists Church, 6568 Lincoln Road. Meeting is also available via Zoom. For more information and access to meetings, call Roger Z. or Naomi Z. at 208-946-5219.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Citizen Online

The Citizen's gallery listings for Oct. 14-20: Victoria Fitzgerald and more

Here's where you can catch art and other exhibits in the Cayuga County area over the next week:. (Have something to add to our listings? Email david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.) Baltimore Woods Nature Center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus; (315) 673-1350 or baltimorewoods.org; Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Morganton News Herald

Vibe entertainment calendar (Oct. 14-20)

Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance. The Harris Brothers will play a show from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The menu will include tapas, craft beer and wine. Call ahead to 828-430-4343 to make a reservation. The café is located at 136 W. Union St. in downtown Morganton.
MORGANTON, NC
Washington Post

The best things to do in the D.C. area the week of Oct. 14-20

Editor’s note: While mask requirements vary across the Washington region, an increasing number of bars, restaurants and performing arts venues in D.C. now require audience members to show proof of vaccination as a condition of entry. Check websites or social media before making plans. ‘¡Hola Papi!’ — A Conversation with...
CELEBRITIES
millburysutton.com

What's up in Millbury and Sutton, week of Oct. 14-20

Tootsie Roll Drive: The local Knights of Columbus chapter will be conducting its annual Tootsie Roll Drive on the weekend of Oct. 16 and 17 after all Masses at St. Brigid's and Our Lady of the Assumption parishes in Millbury. Trunk or Treat: Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Elmwood School...
MILLBURY, MA

