Divide events: Oct. 14-20

Much like last year’s Halloween festivities, this year’s are a bit toned down compared to normal. COVID-19 rates are on the decline yet again, and there’s a return to some amount of partying, even in indoor spaces. But for those who would rather take it easy and stay in, or just have some low-key fun, there are options to be had, as well. This list dives into the various ways Portlanders can celebrate Halloween with food and drink, from dessert specials to full-blown events.

