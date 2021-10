Pierce and Zach are back today to chat about the recent streak of last-second wins for the Hoos! While the team owes plenty to opposing team’s kickers - there’s plenty to like about how the team has rebounded from the blowout losses to grab a couple of conference wins. Obviously the play of Brennan Armstrong at QB has had a lot to do with the wins, but the defense stepping up in critical moments has been a nice development as well. The duo discuss the depth at the wideout position, how the running game has come into focus a little, and where things stand for the team going into tomorrow’s match against Duke.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO