Women of The Night

Celebrating six decades of creative expression, artist & retired art professor, Delbert Michel, hosts a retrospective of his collection with an opening reception on Fri., Aug. 20 from 4-7pm. The exhibition runs through Oct. 20 at both Delbert's Studio #5 & the GT Art Campus - Gateway Center. Partial proceeds of art sales will be donated to Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse. 231-499-7313.
A contemporary figural exploration with local artists Paul Varga & Steve Toornman. These artists explore the figure each with a distinct approach. Varga is a sculptor who works primarily in wood & bronze & Toornman is an oil painter. The exhibition will run Sept. 17 - Oct. 30. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Sept. 17 from 5-7pm. Closed on Sundays.
An exhibit of works from Anishinaabek artists in the region, supplemented by objects in the Dennos Museum Center’s collection. Artists include Kelly Church, Reneé Dillard, Jamie John, Yvonne Walker Keshick, & Jenna Wood. Represents current trends & connections to traditional practice by contemporary, working artists.
Through portraits & allegories, Hammie explores the complexities of identity, emotion, & family. Hours: Tues. - Fri.: 11am-5pm; Sat.: 10am-4pm. Closed Sundays & Mondays, except for Sept. 27. Runs through Nov. 13. A Members Opening Reception with Patrick Earl Hammie will be held on Thurs., Sept. 30 from 5:30-7pm in the Carnegie Rotunda.
Architecture has been a part of Jen Hinesman, Melissa Kennedy and Rebecca Luisser’s lives for several years. Luisser’s father was a contractor, which allowed her to visit job sites with her father. When she was in eighth grade, her house tripled in size with an addition. She remembers following the crew around, asking countless questions.
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. The Crooked Tree Painters' Studio meets weekly at CTAC to share their love of painting. This year's exhibition features original paintings by 18 artists. Runs Sept. 20 - Dec. 18.
Experience Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary and then party with Philly-favorite Glitter and Garbage Cabaret in The Speakeasy at Al Capone's Cell. Pride Night tickets include all 12 Halloween Nights general admission attractions followed by an afterparty in The Speakeasy. From 8:30 to 10:30 pm, enjoy live music by Glitter & Garbage Cabaret and TWO complimentary beverages -- beer, wine, or soft drinks.
Nonprofits AC Paw, COGNiTiON & Love Thy Neighbor are participating this year for your donation. New this year… the virtual experience “Beyond the Competition” that will allow you to watch, vote & donate to your favorite nonprofit from the comfort of your very own screen. Airing October 22-23 at 7pm & a 3pm matinee on Oct. 24.
$14-$19 This imaginative play puts four of literature's most iconic heroines in the room at the same time: Jane Eyre, Elizabeth Bennett, Jo March & Cathy Earnshaw. They discuss romance & marriage while challenging gender roles & cultural conventions at the same time.
“Big” Lonn, Mighty Matt and all of the High Rollerz crew behind the scenes have been organically growing something nothing short of impeccable, in minimal time. From their 2018 inception to this Saturday’s High Rollerz: “Ladies Night,” the promotional growth and support has gone nearly viral, with world class athletes vying to compete, A-class celebrities in attendance and according to “Big” Lonn Howard, “We’re just getting fuckin’ started,” he says with a convincing laugh.
The subject of the “Great American Dream” is explored through photographer Charles Mintz’s series, “Lustron Stories.” Lustron Corporation manufactured porcelain-baked, enamel-coated, all-steel houses between 1948-1950 in Columbus, Ohio. The kit homes were shipped-to-site & assembled by local contractors. Many of the homes are still in use today. This project set out to discover who lives in these homes now. Runs Sept. 27 - Nov. 13.
Mystery dinner presented by Grand Rapids based The Murder Mystery Company. Hosted by the Elk Rapids Players. The audience interactive evening of dinner & deceit includes catered dinner, dessert & cash bar.
Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
Return To Amish star Sabrina Burkholder gave birth to her fifth child back in September. It has been over a month since her little girl joined the family and it’s been life-changing. Mother to Zekiah and Skylar, Sabrina reflects on how Kalani’s birth has helped her sobriety. She also celebrated the milestone of her newest addition turning a month old. Furthermore, she is promoting a major achievement in her life she is ready to share with the world.
Comments / 0