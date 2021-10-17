Women of The Night

“Big” Lonn, Mighty Matt and all of the High Rollerz crew behind the scenes have been organically growing something nothing short of impeccable, in minimal time. From their 2018 inception to this Saturday’s High Rollerz: “Ladies Night,” the promotional growth and support has gone nearly viral, with world class athletes vying to compete, A-class celebrities in attendance and according to “Big” Lonn Howard, “We’re just getting fuckin’ started,” he says with a convincing laugh.

