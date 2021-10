Overview: Jessica Breland played her second stint with the Indiana Fever in 2021. The veteran forward opted out of the 2020 regular season in Bradenton, Florida, but returned to the court this season and played in 26 games for the Fever. Breland averaged 5.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 20.9 minutes per contest and started 18 games. She ended the season second on the team with 39 blocked shots, pushing her to 367 blocks in her career, which is good for 15th all-time in WNBA history. Breland also became the 47th player in WNBA history to reach as least 1,500 rebounds in a career. The 6-foot-2 forward recorded three double-doubles in 2021 to give her 25 for her career.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO