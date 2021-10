The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) is providing quarantine numbers every Wednesday by 11 AM. Here is the latest information reported:. As of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 (I am guessing they forgot to change this date this week…should read October 19, 2021), there are 726 students and 30 staff members in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test or as a close contact. These numbers will be updated every Wednesday by 11 AM.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO