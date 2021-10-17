CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

5 Often-Overlooked Marvel Animated Series That Are Worth Revisiting

By DanielKlissmman
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 6 days ago

Marvel has found great success on the big screen with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The franchise brought the House of Ideas' superheroes to the forefront of pop culture and made the comic-book-movie genre one of (if not the) most profitable genre in Hollywood. However, while the comic-book company's live-action projects (rightfully)...

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Announces New Daredevil Series, Fan-Favorite Character Returning

Earlier this year it was reported that Marvel Comics would be ending their Daredevil series, currently helmed by writer Chip Zdarsky. However, in a recent announcement, Daredevil will be back in the comic book world with Elektra Natchios resuming her mantle as the protector of Hell’s Kitchen, or, to quote the new series’ title, the Woman Without Fear.
TV SERIES
Inverse

Marvel's series may be the spell that casts Fantastic Four

Agatha Harkness stole the show in WandaVision in more ways than one, especially with the announcement that the character, played by Kathryn Hahn, is getting a Disney+ spinoff series. Many long-term Marvel fans greeted the announcement with some confusion. Of all the characters that have appeared in Marvel Comics' massive...
COMICS
Citizen Online

'What if...?': Every episode of the Marvel series, ranked

*Spoilers for every episode of "What if?...", the entire first season of which is now available on Disney+. And since some of these episodes show what happened in the Marvel films, there's even more spoilers! You've been warned.*. What fools we all were. Remember when the initial trailers for Marvel's...
TV SERIES
NME

Original ‘Cowboy Bebop’ anime series to stream on Netflix

The original Cowboy Bebop anime series is set to make its Netflix debut this month. All 26 episodes of the 1998 series will arrive on the platform on October 21, Netflix revealed today (October 13). The anime is being released ahead of its live-action remake, which will premiere on November...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Raimi
Empire

Marvel’s Secret Invasion Series Is Underway, Samuel L Jackson Confirms

While 2021 has offered a bounty of Marvel Cinematic Universe series and movies so far (WandaVision! The Falcon And The Winter Soldier! Black Widow! Loki! Shang-Chi!) one key figure has been largely absent. Aside from a few voice appearances in the What If…? animated series, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has been AWOL – last seen at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home on some kind of space station. But fear not: 2022 will bring all kinds of Fury-ous fun in Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, and Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Jackson’s work on the latter of those projects has officially begun, marked by the actor posting a picture on Instagram wearing a choice piece of clothing.
TV & VIDEOS
K945

Marvel Begins Production on ‘Secret Invasion’ Series

Marvel has already released four seasons of television in 2021, with a fifth (for Hawkeye) coming before the end of the year. Next year will be just as busy, with Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and biggest of all Secret Invasion — based on a Marvel crossover where the Avengers discover that the shapeshifting aliens known as the Skrulls have placed sleeper agents all around the world, including replacing some very famous heroes, including Captain Marvel, Hank Pym, and Spider-Woman.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

First trailer for Crunchyroll’s Shenmue anime series

During this weekend’s New York Comic Con, Crunchyroll and Adult Swim have shared a first poster and trailer for Shenmue the Animation, a new anime adaptation of the iconic SEGA video game franchise. Check them out here…. Shenmue follows the journey of Ryo Hazuki. After he witnesses his father’s murder...
COMICS
altchar.com

Here's a trailer for Bloodborne reimagined as animated series

Artist Anthony Berardo has shared a spectacular trailer for the Bloodborne animated series. The trailer is of course fan-made and there is no Bloodborne animated series in production (at least not officially) but at least we get to see how such a project could actually look like if someone decides to make it, one day.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Animated Series#Television Series#The House Of Ideas#Armored Adventures#The Armored Avenger
Inside the Magic

Marvel Pres. Isn’t “Counting Chickens Before They Hatch” With New Series

Marvel Studios has dozens of new projects in the works between Marvel Cinematic Universe theatrical releases and Disney+ Original series. One highly anticipated — but somewhat under-the-radar — upcoming project is Marvel’s Moon Knight, starring Star Wars sequel trilogy alum Oscar Isaac. As Resistance pilot Poe Dameron, Isaac was a...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Watch The First 4 Minutes of the DC Animated Series AQUAMAN: KING OF ATLANTIS

HBO Max has released the first four minutes of the upcoming three-part DC animated cartoon series Aquaman: King of Atlantis. The clip offers a look at Arthur’s first day as King, and things don’t really go the way he expects. When he addresses his kingdom, he’s met by awkward silence. The clip came with the following note:
TV SERIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for Marvel's Badass 'Hit-Monkey' Animated Series on Hulu

"Time to get bloody… Two dudes, two fates." Hulu has launched a full trailer for the new animated Hulu series called Hit-Monkey, another fairly unknown Marvel character getting his own show. It was initially conceived as part of a shared universe connecting to The Offenders, then it was decided it would be better as a stand-alone series. The teaser arrived a month ago, but this full trailer kicks WAYYY more ass than that first look. Doesn't even matter if he's an "obscure" character, I'm down for this. Marvel's Hit-Monkey series tells the tale of a wronged Japanese snow monkey, mentored by the ghost of an American assassin named Bryce (voiced by Jason Sudeikis), as he cuts a wide swath through the Tokyo underworld. The voice cast includes Olivia Munn, George Takei, Ally Maki, and Nobi Nakanishi. Uh yeah, this looks awesome! The animation looks good and the story seems fun, even though it's crazy dark and kinda weird. Bring it on.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Marvel’s Hawkeye Series Will Premiere With 2 Episodes on Disney+

Marvel’s Hawkeye Series Will Premiere With 2 Episodes on Disney+. To close out 2021, Disney+ has one more Marvel Studios series to debut: Hawkeye. For the first time, Jeremy Renner’s archer is headlining his own show. However, he won’t be alone. The new Hawkeye, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), has entered Clint’s life, and she’s bringing a world of trouble with her. Fortunate, bad news for the Hawkeyes is great news for fans. Disney+ will debut the first two episodes of the series on Wednesday, November 24.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Lobo

REVIEW: Marvel’s new animated series "What If ...?" expertly explores the multiverse

Marvel's “What If …?” is an expertly crafted animated series by Disney that delves into separate alternate timelines in the multiverse, where even a small difference changes the stories we know and love. The multiverse is a more recently broached topic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s shaping up to be the main topic of phase four of the MCU.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy