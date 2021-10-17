5 Often-Overlooked Marvel Animated Series That Are Worth Revisiting

"Time to get bloody… Two dudes, two fates." Hulu has launched a full trailer for the new animated Hulu series called Hit-Monkey, another fairly unknown Marvel character getting his own show. It was initially conceived as part of a shared universe connecting to The Offenders, then it was decided it would be better as a stand-alone series. The teaser arrived a month ago, but this full trailer kicks WAYYY more ass than that first look. Doesn't even matter if he's an "obscure" character, I'm down for this. Marvel's Hit-Monkey series tells the tale of a wronged Japanese snow monkey, mentored by the ghost of an American assassin named Bryce (voiced by Jason Sudeikis), as he cuts a wide swath through the Tokyo underworld. The voice cast includes Olivia Munn, George Takei, Ally Maki, and Nobi Nakanishi. Uh yeah, this looks awesome! The animation looks good and the story seems fun, even though it's crazy dark and kinda weird. Bring it on.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO