A prescribed burn in southeast Santa Cruz County became out of control after it was set by authorities on October 15, 2021, growing to 83 acres by Saturday morning. Evacuations were ordered after the planned fire jumped across lines meant to control it, though some of those orders were rescinded on Saturday. A day after the fire broke across those confines, CAL FIRE said crews were “making good process,” and had the blaze — since dubbed the Estrada Fire — 25 percent contained.

