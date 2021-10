LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – If the big one hits people may be left without cell service – for weeks. That’s what the latest earthquake research shows and the damage in Southern California could be almost impossible to comprehend. Thursday was the “Great ShakeOut Day” when emergency coordinators encourage the public to prepare for the inevitable “big one” in California. Today, new research was unveiled giving the public a sobering look at what life could look like after the “big one” on the San Andreas fault. New United States Geological Survey (U.S.G.S.) projections reveals that if a big one hit in the bay area...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO