US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday called on Russia to stop its occupation of Crimea and to halt its “persistent cyberattacks” against the United States. “We again call on Russia to end its occupation of Crimea, to stop perpetuating the war in Eastern Ukraine, to end its destabilizing activities in the Black Sea and along Ukraine’s borders,” Austin said during a press conference in Kiev, Ukraine, alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Taran.

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO