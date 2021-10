Cuyahoga Community College president Alex Johnson is leaving the institution next year. "This is a difficult decision because I love Tri-C, believe wholeheartedly in its mission and have had the privilege of working alongside so many amazing people in the eight years I've led the College," Johnson said in a news release issued Wednesday morning, Oct. 13. "But the time is right to let new leadership take the reins and build upon what we've accomplished. And we've accomplished so much."

