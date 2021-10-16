United Red Storm @ Rushville/Industry Rockets Football on 10-15-21

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
It’s bye week, so get your Halloween shopping done. Nebraska football has plenty of tricks and treats left for you this year. Here are 8 bold predictions for the rest of the season. Let’s get the boldest out of the way:. Nebraska is going bowling. I’m not sure how. This...
Sunday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the visiting Indianapolis Colts might be worth tuning for, no matter what NFL team you are a fan of. Unless, of course, you prefer your football to be played sterilized, in a dome, without the influence of weather conditions. A massive...
Following Clemson's 27-17 loss to No. 23 Pittsburgh on Saturday at Heinz Field, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott commented on the change the Tigers made at quarterback during the contest. After (...)
LSU and Ole Miss faced each other in Oxford on Saturday after the retirement of Eli Manning’s N0. 10 before the game. The Tigers held a 7-0 1st-quarter lead as they looked to pull off an upset, but the Rebels soared from there as they scored 31 points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters combined to win 31-17 and improve to 6-1.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Perry High’s Tyreese Fearbry certainly passes the eye test. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he literally stands out on a football field, especially in the City League. Unlike other top players, Fearbry chose to stay at Perry instead of transferring to a bigger program in the WPIAL.
“I’m not one of those kids that wants to go to a big school,” Fearbry said. “They may have some great football players there but they get all the recognition because of the school.”
During his junior year, Fearbry added about 25 pounds onto a previously lanky frame and that weight gain drew...
Alabama and Tennessee will met for the 104th time on Saturday evening. Coming in, the Crimson Tide led the all-time series, 58-37-8 (57-38-7 NCAA), including a 10-4 (9-4 NCAA) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was 16-1 for his career against UT, including a perfect 14-0 mark with the Crimson Tide.
ABINGDON — Everyone knew United High School football coach David Milroy was going to make sure his playmakers had the pigskin in their hands against Abingdon-Avon in Lincoln Trail Conference action at Don Viar Memorial Field on Friday night. United has a pair. They're seniors Aiden Parkins and Cormaic Flynn.
The undefeated A-Town Tornado football team (8-0) wrapped up the Lincoln Trail Conference title on Saturday night with its hard-fought, 20-19 victory over previously unbeaten Knoxville. Tornado head coach Rick Quinn singled out his offensive line as one of the keys to the victory:. “If you watch the film, all...
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, the spread, or the moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting for any given game....
The Shells and Oilers meet on the football field for the first time in more than a decade. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
One of the most-intriguing games of this Sunday NFL slate is the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Detroit Lions. While the matchup isn’t the sexiest on paper, it pits former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford against former Rams quarterback Jared Goff. The Goff era ended abruptly in Los Angeles, with...
The United Red Storm football team posted its third straight victory and took one step closer to its first postseason playoff berth since 2015 last week by defeating ROWVA/Williamsfield 40-22 on senior night at United High School in Monmouth. After trailing 8-0 midway through the first quarter, the Red Storm...
Ah, autumn. The weather is getting cooler, the leaves are changing color, and college kids at Ole Miss are fighting at a college football game. Is there anything better than a weekend in October?. Ole Miss has had a sneaky good season so far. The only blemish on Lane Kiffin’s...
Comments / 0