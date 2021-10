Lufthansa has announced that the first B787-9 Dreamliner to join its fleet will be named after the German capital. “Berlin” (aircraft registration D-ABPA) is the first of five B787s which the carrier will take delivery of in 2022, following an agreement with Boeing earlier this year which saw it purchase already-manufactured Dreamliners which had been destined for other carriers before the onset of the Covid-19 crisis.

