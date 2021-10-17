Soulless for Mac

The first game in the cult classic Joe & Mac series is getting a remake. Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja is coming to unspecified consoles and PC in 2022. Joe & Mac, known as Caveman Ninja in Japan, was developed by Data East and first released in arcades overseas in 1991. It launched in North America soon after and has appeared on the NES, Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, Amiga, and PC (among other platforms). You can even play the game, and its sequel, right now on Switch via its online SNES library. As the titular pair of cavemen, you're on a mission to rescue captive cavewomen from a rival tribe. The side-scrolling action consists of using clubs, boomerangs, and other prehistoric weapons to take out other cavemen, dinosaurs, and other threats.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO