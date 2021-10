The school system I love needs a jump start to get its governance reoriented toward action and urgency to meet the needs of Montclair children. Like many who grew up in Montclair with our unique magnet system, I have been reluctant to “risk” the potential sea change of a shift from a Type I Board of Education appointed by the mayor with a Board of School Estimate, to a Type II Board elected by the voters, with initiatives for capital bond funding also going to the voters. But over the past 12 years since this question last came before Montclair voters in 2009, I have witnessed enough to convince me that the governance model for our school district needs a jolt of democracy.

