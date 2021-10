12:01 p.m. – What Went Right: Seattle won the overtime kickoff and took the football. The Seahawks started at their 27-yard line and moved to a third-and-4 at the 45-yard line, when T.J. Watt beat tackle Brandon Shell to the outside and sacked Geno Smith for a 13-yard loss that forced a punt. The Steelers took the ball at their own 20-yard line and went three-and-out, and Pressley Harvin's punt traveled 56 yards, and the Seahawks started at their 15-yard line. Geno Smith took the shotgun snap, and when he didn't find anyone open immediately, he started to run. Watt came from behind and executed a strip-sack and Devin Bush recovered at the 16-yard line. After a couple of plays where the Steelers moved the ball into the center of the field, Chris Boswell came on and kicked a 37-yard field goal that provided the game-winning points.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO