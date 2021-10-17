CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 800 New Cases & 5 Deaths Reported Sunday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18RLbo_0cTxzLLx00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 871 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by 0.25% to 3.44%.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.

More than 3.96 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations decreased by 10 to 681. Of those hospitalized, 500 remain in acute care and 181 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 550,550 total confirmed cases and 10,476 deaths.

There are 3,964,072 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 8,196,251 doses. Of those, 4,017,857 are first doses with 1,770 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,656,119 second doses, 3,162 in the last day.

“Thanks to the millions of people who have rolled up their sleeves, Maryland continues to be one of the most vaccinated states in America,” said Governor Hogan of the eight million milestone mark. “We have achieved these numbers with strong public health outreach, innovative lottery and scholarship promotions, and a relentless focus on equity.”

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 307,953 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 263 in the last day.

On September 24, after the CDC granted final approval for Pfizer’s booster, Gov. Hogan announced the immediate authorization of the booster shot for Marylanders who have received their second Pfizer shot at least six months ago. Hogan had already approved use for vulnerable populations in early September.

The state has administered 214,322 additional or booster vaccine doses, 7,247 in the last day.

The state reported 85.2% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 25,476 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, October 13.

Less than 0.71% of fully vaccinated Marylanders have later tested positive.

Of those cases, 1,842 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 10.8% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 233 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 8.36% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 9,538 (240) 2*
Anne Arundel 52,107 (739) 15*
Baltimore 75,644 (1,775) 42*
Baltimore City 60,812 (1,299) 28*
Calvert 5,557 (100) 1*
Caroline 3,085 (47) 0*
Carroll 11,546 (280) 7*
Cecil 8,558 (172) 2*
Charles 14,244 (249) 2*
Dorchester 4,017 (76) 1*
Frederick 23,779 (362) 10*
Garrett 2,981 (76) 1*
Harford 20,222 (341) 8*
Howard 22,401 (267) 7*
Kent 1,675 (52) 3*
Montgomery 81,487 (1,646) 51*
Prince George’s 98,784 (1,665) 43*
Queen Anne’s 3,792 (68) 2*
St. Mary’s 9,549 (159) 1*
Somerset 3,282 (52) 0*
Talbot 2,782 (51) 0*
Washington 18,994 (375) 5*
Wicomico 10,793 (211) 0*
Worcester 4,921 (116) 1*
Data not available 0 (58) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 37,676 (4) 0*
10-19 60,751 (7) 1*
20-29 99,073 (53) 1*
30-39 94,354 (136) 7*
40-49 80,230 (355) 5*
50-59 78,883 (960) 34*
60-69 52,862 (1,810) 29*
70-79 29,061 (2,636) 47*
80+ 17,660 (4,513) 108*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 288,295 (5,032) 112*
Male 262,255 (5,444) 120*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 172,938 (3,745) 86*
Asian (NH) 13,315 (341) 11*
White (NH) 208,132 (5,357) 115*
Hispanic 77,856 (868) 19*
Other (NH) 25,431 (114) 1*
Data not available 52,878 (51) 0*

Comments / 17

Bad O
6d ago

Not surprised I went into a Convenience Store in Baltimore County to get gas no one was wearing a mask except Security Guard and myself. There were at least 6 other People in the store. Not even the Clerk working the counter. I guess it's not real until you're on a ventilator struggling to breathe, not a good feeling been there done that with another illness, worst memory of my life. Take precautions People even if you're against getting vaccinated have respect for others and wear a mask at a minimum.

Reply(1)
7
Kelly Combs
6d ago

Well, the cases are coming down, and so are te deaths. But only after my father caught it, and died of it at Meritus Hospistal, in Hagerstown, MD. He wills always be missed.

Reply
4
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
washingtoninformer.com

Nearly a Third of Maryland’s COVID Deaths in Past 6 Weeks Among Fully Vaccinated: Health Dept.

Roughly 30% of Maryland residents who died from coronavirus-related illnesses between Sept. 1 and Oct. 15 were fully vaccinated, the state health department said. Of the 649 deaths in that period, 195 were of those who had been vaccinated, though the department said many who died also had underlying health conditions, Baltimore’s WBAL-TV reported.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Two Days After Mandate Went Into Effect, The Vaccination Status Of Thousands Of City Employees Remains Unknown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s vaccine mandate for all city employees went into effect this week. Employees are required to show proof of vaccination or conduct weekly COVID-19 testing. The latest figures from the mayor’s office show that as of Wednesday morning, 56% of employees have uploaded proof of vaccination. That is a 3% increase from the previous day. But that leaves thousands of city employees whose status is still unknown. Of the city’s approximately 13,600 employees, about 5,900 of them have not provided proof that they have the shot. Cities like New York and Chicago will put workers on unpaid leave if...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Denver

‘This Is A Wakeup Call’: Colorado Governor Says State Is Running Low On ICU Beds Due To COVID Cases

DENVER (CBS)– On Thursday Gov. Jared Polis announced ICU hospital beds are running low across Colorado. “Earlier this week we jumped to over 1,000 hospitalizations for COVID,” he said at his weekly COVID19 briefing. “This is a very stark reminder for anybody who thought the pandemic was over. That they could slip by without getting vaccinated, this is a wakeup call.” Currently there are just over 100 ICU beds available in the state. Scott Bookman, Director of Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response Incident Commander for COVID-19, says overwhelmed hospitals will affect everyone who needs medical care. “Surgeries are being canceled....
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Baltimore, MD
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
baltimorebrew.com

Johns Hopkins to drop its Medicare supplement plans for Baltimore City residents

Altogether, 6,000 seniors in the city and Calvert County will be dropped from the Advantage MD program. Hopkins blames federal underfunding for its decision to take this action amid the Covid pandemic. Johns Hopkins is terminating its Advantage MD plans for Medicare-eligible Baltimore City residents, forcing over 5,000 seniors to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three Maryland Cities Among ‘Top 100 Best Places To Live In America’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chances are you already know Maryland’s a great place to live. But did you know that Annapolis, Columbia and Frederick are among the top 100 best places to live in the U.S.? That’s according to a new study compiled by Livability.com, which ranked the nation’s best cities based on a wide range of criteria including their economies, health, housing, infrastructure, and education. Besides those factors, the study’s authors analyzed each city’s remote readiness, or how prepared it is to accommodate a workforce that works from home. RELATED: ‘Best Small Cities In America’: Nearly 40 Maryland Cities Appear On 2021 List Coming...
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland will pay wrongfully convicted man

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland has agreed to pay a wrongfully convicted prisoner more than $500,000 in compensation. The Board of Public Works on Wednesday voted unanimously to pay Leslie Vass total supplemental compensation of $577,587. Vass was wrongfully convicted of armed robbery in a Baltimore City court in 1975 according...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Larry Hogan Encourages Marylanders To Comment On Draft Legislative & Congressional Maps

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is encouraging Marylanders to comment on the draft legislative and congressional maps, officials said Wednesday. The maps are published by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission. The independent commission is the first of its kind in state history. It is challenged with drawing fair legislative and congressional maps for the 2022 elections. Officials said members are divided equally between republicans, democrats and those unaffiliated. None of the members are elected officials or candidates for office. Gov. Hogan also has no involvement. “As a mix of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, our members have embraced our charge to create...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

When students went back to school in Maryland, major COVID-19 outbreaks didn’t follow. Here’s where things stand.

Six weeks after students returned to school, Maryland’s pediatric COVID infection rates cases have gone up — but not to the same level seen in Southern states that saw rampant infections and quarantines that shut down schools. In Maryland, the kinds of serious outbreaks that legislators pointed to in other states before school started appear to have been largely avoided. Officials credit a ...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Wjz#Icu#Marylanders
washingtoninformer.com

Prince George’s County Nears 100K COVID Cases

Prince George’s County is on the cusp of surpassing 100,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, an unwelcome milestone as the county continues to hover near the top of the state in cases and related deaths. As of Tuesday, the county has Maryland’s most confirmed cases with 98,912...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Western Maryland lawmakers run for the hills | COMMENTARY

Two letters recently dispatched by a handful of Republican lawmakers from Western Maryland advocating for Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties to secede to West Virginia are not intended to be taken seriously. How do we know this? Because the co-conspirators quickly confessed. There is “zero chance of success,” Del. Jason Buckel told The Sun. Another local legislator told the Hagerstown ...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland directs doctors, pharmacists to follow expanded rules for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Maryland health officials and pharmacies say they’re prepared to follow new federal approvals for coronavirus vaccines that will allow more people to get booster shots. Under the new approvals, anyone who received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines can get a booster shot after six months if they are 65 or older or if they are 18 and older living in long-term care settings, ...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Authorizes State Health Officials To Administer Moderna, J&J Boosters

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s final approval of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots, Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday authorized state health officials to administer additional doses from those makers to eligible Marylanders. “From day one of this crisis, our focus has been on preventing hospitalizations and deaths. Our initial COVID strategy was one of containment, which became mitigation, then vaccination, and we are now focused on maintaining immunity,” Hogan said. “Booster shots provide additional protection for vulnerable people, which is why we have been pressing the federal government since August for clear...
HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 22 More Deaths, Though New Cases Appear To Be Trending Down

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shots being given the green light by the CDC, Minnesota health officials on Friday reported an additional 2,150 virus cases and 22 more deaths due to COVID-19, including one teenager in Hennepin County. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total positive cases have risen to 770,246 since the pandemic began, with 8,537 deaths attributed to the virus. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate appears to be on the waning side of a crest, now at 7.9% from 8.5% last week. The line for high risk...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy