CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Pure Comedy: Jamie Foxx Once Tapped Snoop Dogg To Intimidate His Daughter’s New Boyfriend

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HxqAj_0cTxz0tx00

When you’re a father, you’ll go to great lengths to keep your babies safe…even if that means enlisting some unconventional help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCm5N_0cTxz0tx00

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Jamie Foxx stopped by The Tonight Show earlier this week, where he talked to host Jimmy Fallon about his unique strategy for intimidating his daughter’s new boyfriend. As if trying to impress the Oscar winner wasn’t enough pressure for the young man, Jamie decided to enlist the help of one of his famous friends: Snoop Dogg.

“What happened was my daughter, who didn’t know that I had already run a background check on her boyfriend, he comes to the crib and Snoop happens to be there,” Foxx told the late night host. “I said, ‘Snoop there he is right there. Shake him up.'”

According to the Beat Shazam star, the “Still D.R.E.” rapper proceeded to walk over to the boyfriend and said, “Hey what’s up? What’s up cuz. Hey, look here you know. We her uncles, you know what I’m saying? So act accordingly homie.” Foxx went on to clarify, “He wanted to make it clear to the boyfriend that if he ever wronged Foxx’s daughter, he’d be getting a visit from Snoop Dogg.”

Prior to the hilarious story, Jamie also discussed his new book Act Like You Got Some Sense , saying that he has tried to utilize what his grandparents have taught him in bringing up his daughters.

“Which, in the book you’ll see doesn’t always work,” he explained. “I wanted to break down those barriers with your daughters, because your daughter’s gonna need you. Especially when it comes to guys and relationships, I mean who else would know better than us? And so, by doing it early it pays dividends when they really have serious questions about guys I’m gonna kill.”

Check out more from Foxx’s interview on The Tonight Show down below:

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Snoop Dogg celebrates 50th birthday with Jamie Foxx, T.I., other stars (photos)

Snoop Dogg had a birthday bash for the ages as he celebrated his entrance into the 50th year on earth with approximately 300 of his closest friends. Of course, the Doggfather was draped in quintessential pimp gear for the themed party that was titled — what else?! — “Pimps and Ho’s. The “Gin & Juice” legend sported a tuxedo, top hat and fur coat and he led the fashion parade for the bash at his compound in Inglewood, California, just outside of Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
wedr.com

Jamie Foxx, Usher, T.I., Nelly and Mike Epps join Snoop Dogg for 50th birthday players ball

Snoop Dogg celebrated his 50th birthday Wednesday night with a star-studded players ball at his home in Inglewood, California. Jamie Foxx, Usher, T.I., Nelly, Mike Epps, Fabolous and Terence J were among the 300 guests in da house for the big bash, according to TMZ. The Doggfather's TV partner, Martha Stewart, co-host of Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween special, which debuts Thursday on Peacock, was not able to attend, but she sent birthday greetings via Instagram.
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Daily Mail

Jamie Foxx recalls his wild trip to Australia with Leonardo DiCaprio - the actors booked a double decker plane to celebrate New Year's Eve in two different countries and floated on Sydney Harbour in side-by-side boats

Jamie Foxx has recalled a wild trip to Australia with Leonardo DiCaprio and a group of their friends, back in 2012. In an extract from the actor's biography, Act Like You Got Some Sense, shared by Stellar Magazine, Jamie reveals he hoped to celebrate New Year's Eve twice - once in Australia and again in Las Vegas when he returned.
WORLD
RNB Cincy 100.3

Jamie Foxx: Opens Up On His Idea Of Marriage

Jamie Foxx opens up about his ideas of marriage. via People: The actor, 53, spoke to E! News’ Daily Pop on Monday where he said he wasn’t “cookiecutter” while promoting his new book Act Like You Got Some Sense. “The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn’t think that […]
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

From La La Anthony to Snoop Dogg, BMF Isn't Playing Around When It Comes to Its Guest Stars

We're only a few episodes in, but BMF has quickly become one of our new favorite shows. Between all the drama and the A+ casting, 50 Cent sure wasn't exaggerating when he said BMF was going to be the "biggest show" on television. Oh, and can we just take a moment to discuss the star-studded guest appearances? So far, we've been treated to cameos from La La Anthony, Sydney Mitchell, and Snoop Dogg, just to name a few. Eminem is also set to make an appearance as Richard Wershe, aka White Boy Rick. While we wait for the rapper to grace our screens, take a look at all the celebrities who have guest starred on the Starz show so far!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pure Comedy
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Confirms Collab Track With Eminem for His Next Album

Snoop Dogg and Eminem have long had beef as protegées of Dr. Dre. In recent years, Snoop has spoken out about his opinion on who the best 10 rappers in the game are, but proceeded to exclude the Detroit rapper from the list. However, when he explained that he chose MCs of the like Rakim and LL Cool J because he said he came from an era of rap before Eminem, he took it the wrong way.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals Artwork & Release Date for New Album ‘Algorithm’

Snoop Dogg is back in action. The legendary rapper announced his new album Algorithm a few weeks ago. Today, Snoop has revealed that the album will hit DSPs on November 12th. This will mark the first release since the veteran rapper was appointed as the Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant for Def Jam Records back in June. Algorithm is set to be released through the iconic label as well.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Plugs New Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, E-40's "Mt. Westmore" Single

Eminem is just as excited as the rest of the world for the upcoming Mt. Westmore project. The collaborative effort including Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too $hort, and Ice Cube was first announced in 2020 while the four rappers continued to hint at its release over the months. On Monday (Oct. 18), Eminem expressed his excitement for their upcoming single, "Big Subwoofer" due out on October 20th.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
femalefirst.co.uk

Snoop Dogg sued

Snoop Dogg is being sued for copyright infringement over a video he shared on Instagram. Snoop Dogg is being sued over an Instagram post. The 49-year-old rapper is the subject of legal action from Freedom News TV (FNTV), who are seeking $150,000 from him in federal court after accusing him of posting one of their videos - a clip of a protestor scaling a building in New York City - on his social media page without permission.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Jamie Foxx Talks About How He’s Empowering His Daughters To “Crack That Glass Ceiling”

Jamie Foxx takes his job as a girl dad very seriously. On a recent episode of SiriusXM's The Mike Muse Show, the 53-year-old actor and comedian talked about his new book Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me and revealed how he’s raising his daughters — Corrine, 27, and Annalise Bishop, 12 — feel empowered and confident.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wedr.com

Snoop Dogg celebrates 50th birthday with his new group, Mount Westmore, feat. Ice Cube, E-40 & Too Short

Snoop Dogg has reached a milestone -- living a half century -- and he celebrated his 50th birthday Tuesday with the debut of his new supergroup, Mount Westmore. The group consists of Snoop, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short, who released "Big Subwoofer," the first track from the album Snoop Dogg Presents THE ALGORITHM. This is the Doggfather's first project in his new role as executive creative consultant for Def Jam Recordings. In the single's video, the four rap legends ride across the galaxy in a Star Wars-inspired spaceship.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jamie Foxx says he's not interested in being married

Jamie Foxx knows his family dynamic is a little untraditional and that's the way he likes it. The actor says there's a "whole lot of love" in his family and he just doesn't need the "pressure" of being married. "The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and...
RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Once Gave Tom Brady's Son A Crash Course On Exotic Dancers

Atlanta, GA – Snoop Dogg has enjoyed one of the most versatile and wide-ranging careers of any rapper ever and it’s still going after three decades. As a huge sports fan, Snoop has always been in the mix around Super Bowl weekend and even though he’s a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he’d often find himself partying with the New England Patriots during any of their six 21st century Super Bowl afterparties.
NFL
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy