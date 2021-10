Now is the time to start thinking about Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The summer has turned to fall which means that the holiday gift-giving season is right around the corner. So you better be ready to start planning what exactly you should buy for your friends, family, and yourself (we won’t tell). It makes all the sense in the world to begin checking out Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday coupons. Maybe you’re not the best when it comes to putting together a list ahead of time. That’s okay. But this might be the year you start. Even if you...

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO