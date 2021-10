This week was very intense in terms of price action and we take a look at Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, and Solana. This week, Ethereum managed to rally over 8.5% and nearly touched the all-time high at $4,380, missing it by $5 (Bitstamp). The momentum remains bullish and the price is in a steep uptrend as shown by the trendline which is currently acting as support around $4,000. A break below this level can push ETH back to the next support found at $3,500.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO